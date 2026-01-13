Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (PXED) revealed a profit for first quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $15.45 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $46.42 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $53.65 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $262.03 million from $254.69 million last year.

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.45 Mln. vs. $46.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $262.03 Mln vs. $254.69 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.025 Bn-$1.035 Bn

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.