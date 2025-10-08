Phoenix Education Partners Announces Pricing Of IPO Of 4.25 Mln Shares At $32.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Phoenix Education Partners Inc., the parent company of The University of Phoenix, Inc., announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4.25 million shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $32.00 per share.

The shares are being offered by certain of the company's existing shareholders. In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 637,500 shares at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PXED" on October 9, 2025, and the offering is expected to close on October 10, 2025.

