News & Insights

Stocks

Phoenix Copper AGM Approves Resolutions, Director Retires

May 29, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Phoenix Copper (GB:PXC) has released an update.

Phoenix Copper Limited announced that all proposed resolutions were approved at their AGM, with a key directorate change following the retirement of Andre Cohen from the Board. Cohen will continue to contribute as a member of the Advisory Board while the company searches for a new independent Non-Executive Director. The company is moving forward with its focus on copper, gold, and silver extraction at the Empire Mine and holds an extensive land package for exploration in the historic Alder Creek mining district in Idaho.

For further insights into GB:PXC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PXCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.