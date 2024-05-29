Phoenix Copper AGM Approves Resolutions, Director Retires

Phoenix Copper (GB:PXC) has released an update.

Phoenix Copper Limited announced that all proposed resolutions were approved at their AGM, with a key directorate change following the retirement of Andre Cohen from the Board. Cohen will continue to contribute as a member of the Advisory Board while the company searches for a new independent Non-Executive Director. The company is moving forward with its focus on copper, gold, and silver extraction at the Empire Mine and holds an extensive land package for exploration in the historic Alder Creek mining district in Idaho.

