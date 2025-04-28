Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited Closes Initial Public Offering, Raises $6.4 Million

Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited closed its IPO, raising $6.4 million through 1.6 million shares priced at $4.00 each.

Quiver AI Summary

Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited, a leading substructure contractor in Hong Kong, announced the successful closing of its initial public offering on April 28, 2025, raising $6.4 million by issuing 1.6 million ordinary shares at $4.00 each. Trading under the ticker symbol "PHOE," the shares began on April 25, 2025. The company has offered underwriters the option to purchase an additional 240,000 shares for over-allotments. The proceeds will be allocated as follows: 35% for hiring staff, 15% for new machinery, 10% for brand enhancement, and 40% for working capital and general corporate purposes. The SEC approved the registration statement for the offering on April 24, 2025, and details are available in the final prospectus. Phoenix Asia is recognized for its high standards in civil works, primarily through its subsidiary Winfield Engineering, which specializes in substructure projects and other construction services in Hong Kong.

Potential Positives

The company successfully closed its initial public offering, raising $6,400,000, which will provide significant funding for growth and development.

The Ordinary Shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, enhancing visibility and credibility for the company in the public market.

Proceeds from the offering will be strategically allocated to enhance capacity through hiring, productivity improvements with new machinery, and brand enhancement.

Potential Negatives

The total gross proceeds of $6,400,000 from the initial public offering may indicate limited investor interest or demand for the company's shares, potentially impacting its market perception and future fundraising efforts.

The company is allocating a significant 40% of proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may raise concerns about financial stability or the need for funds for operational functions rather than growth initiatives.

The warning regarding forward-looking statements may create uncertainty for investors about the company's future performance and prospects, which could deter potential investment interest.

FAQ

What is the total gross proceeds from Phoenix Asia Holdings' IPO?

The total gross proceeds from the initial public offering are $6,400,000.

When did the trading of ordinary shares start?

The ordinary shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 25, 2025.

How many shares were offered in the IPO?

A total of 1,600,000 ordinary shares were offered in the initial public offering.

What percentage of IPO proceeds will be used for hiring staff?

35% of the IPO proceeds will be used to enhance capacities in hiring additional staff.

Who acted as the sole book-running manager for the Offering?

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the Offering.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Hong Kong, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “PHOE”), a premier substructure contractor for public and private sector projects in Hong Kong, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,600,000 ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) at a public offering price of $4.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $6,400,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Offering closed on April 28, 2025, and the Ordinary Shares commenced trading on Nasdaq Capital Market on April 25, 2025, under the ticker symbol “PHOE”.





The Company has granted the underwriters an option, within 45 days from the closing date of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 240,000 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, to cover the over-allotment option, if any.





The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the Offering. CFN Lawyers LLC acted as U.S. counsel to the Company, and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the underwriter in connection with the Offering.





The Company intends to use 35% of the proceeds from this Offering for enhancing our capacities in hiring additional staff, 15% for acquiring innovative machinery to enhance our productivity and service capacity, 10% for enhancing its brand, “Winfield”, and the remaining 40% for working capital and other general corporate purposes.





A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-284260) relating to the Offering, as amended, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on April 24, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained from D. Boral Capital LLC at Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th floor, New York, NY 10022, or via email at



info@dboralcapital.com



or telephone at +1 (212) 970 5150. In addition, copies of the final prospectus can also be obtained via the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.





Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited







Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited is a substructure contractor for public and private sector projects in Hong Kong via providing craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and high standards of work and safety.





Recognized as a Registered Specialist Contractor and Certified Registered Subcontractor for various civil works, the Company primarily operates through wholly-owned subsidiary Winfield Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited, which was established in 1990 and specializes in substructure works in Hong Kong, including site formation, ground investigation, and foundation works. It also offers additional construction services such as structural steelworks. For more information, please visit



www.winfield.hk



;



https://ir.winfield.hk/



.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the expected trading of its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







For more information, please contact:







Investor Relations





WFS Investor Relations Inc.





Janice Wang, Managing Partner





Email:



services@wealthfsllc.com







Phone: +86 13811768599





+1 628 283 9214



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.