Phoenix 2022 operating profit up 1%

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - British life insurer Phoenix PHNX.L on Monday said 2022 operating profit rose 1%, higher than analysts had expected, and forecast cash generation of up to 1.4 billion pounds ($1.69 billion) this year.

Operating profit of 1.245 billion pounds in the year compared with 1.230 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected group operating profit of 1.134 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8262 pounds)

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Paul Carrel)

