PHO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco Water Resources ETF (Symbol: PHO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.03, changing hands as low as $53.34 per share. Invesco Water Resources shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHO's low point in its 52 week range is $44.72 per share, with $58.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.53.

