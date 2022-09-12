PHO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the PHO ETF (Symbol: PHO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.87, changing hands as high as $52.17 per share. PHO shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHO's low point in its 52 week range is $43.2201 per share, with $61.109 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.03.

