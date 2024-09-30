PHM vs. NVR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Building Products - Home Builders stocks are likely familiar with PulteGroup (PHM) and NVR (NVR). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Both PulteGroup and NVR have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PHM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.71, while NVR has a forward P/E of 19.44. We also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NVR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.56.

Another notable valuation metric for PHM is its P/B ratio of 2.65. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NVR has a P/B of 7.38.

These metrics, and several others, help PHM earn a Value grade of A, while NVR has been given a Value grade of D.

Both PHM and NVR are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PHM is the superior value option right now.

