Is PHM Stock Attractive After Its Q2 Earnings Beat and Margin Slide?

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM gave investors a mixed second-quarter readout. Earnings and revenues topped expectations, but both fell from the prior year as closings, pricing and margins weakened.



The investment case now rests on balance. PHM offers capital returns, a solid balance sheet and modest price-target upside, but growth estimates and margins remain under pressure.

PHM Beats Estimates Despite Lower Earnings

Adjusted earnings were $2.48 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 by 4.2%. Total revenues of $3.983 billion edged past the consensus mark of $3.980 billion by 0.1%.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PulteGroup, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

The beat did not erase the year-over-year decline. Earnings fell 18.2% from $3.03 per share, while total revenues decreased 9.6% as lower closings and softer average selling prices weighed on results.

PulteGroup’s Valuation Offers Limited Upside

PHM’s $131 price target compares with a reported share price of $124.67, leaving only modest potential appreciation. That limits the valuation argument, even though the company continues to generate orders and return capital.



The stock traded at 11.85 times forward earnings, above the sub-industry’s 10.88 multiple and PHM’s five-year median of 8.33. It still traded well below the broader construction sector and the S&P 500, keeping the valuation picture mixed rather than clearly cheap.



D.R. Horton DHI and Lennar Corporation LEN remain relevant comparisons because both operate as national homebuilders facing similar affordability and margin pressures. D.R. Horton describes itself as the largest U.S. homebuilder by volume, while Lennar is commonly tracked alongside DHI and PHM in homebuilding comparisons.

PHM’s Forecasts Point to a Difficult 2026

Current projections call for 2026 revenues of $16.404 billion, down from $17.312 billion in 2025. Expected earnings are $10.01 per share, compared with $11.44 in 2025.



Estimates point to improvement in 2027, with revenues projected at $17.045 billion and earnings at $11.09 per share. The timing and durability of that recovery are central to whether PHM’s valuation can become more appealing.

PulteGroup Returns Capital While Funding Growth

PHM repurchased 3.1 million shares for $373 million in the second quarter. First-half repurchases totaled 5.5 million shares, or roughly 3% of outstanding shares, for $681 million.

The company maintained a quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share and had $1.8 billion remaining under its repurchase authorization. It is also funding land investment, though first-half operating cash flow fell to $176.8 million from $421.7 million as inventories increased.

PHM’s Balance Sheet Limits Financial Risk

PulteGroup ended June with $1.38 billion in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Its debt-to-capital ratio was 12.3%, while net debt-to-capital was 3.3%, giving the company financial flexibility in a softer housing cycle.



The land pipeline also supports flexibility. PHM controlled about 228,000 lots, with 55% held through option agreements, limiting upfront ownership exposure when demand is uncertain.

PHM’s Scores Support a Selective Approach

The bottom line is that PHM looks more balanced than broadly attractive. The earnings beat, buybacks and balance sheet help, but declining estimates and margin compression keep the risk-reward selective.



PHM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with a Value Score of B, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of B. Those grades provide positive near-term signals, while the Growth Score of D reflects weaker projected earnings and sales trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The stock may suit investors focused on disciplined capital returns and balance-sheet strength. Investors prioritizing immediate growth may need clearer evidence that earnings, revenues and margins are stabilizing.

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PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.