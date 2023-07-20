PHM or DFH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Building Products - Home Builders sector might want to consider either PulteGroup (PHM) or Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, PulteGroup is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Dream Finders Homes Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PHM has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PHM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.76, while DFH has a forward P/E of 15.52. We also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DFH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27.

Another notable valuation metric for PHM is its P/B ratio of 1.97. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DFH has a P/B of 3.62.

Based on these metrics and many more, PHM holds a Value grade of B, while DFH has a Value grade of C.

PHM is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PHM is likely the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.