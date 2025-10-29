Phison Electronics (TPEX:8299) Price Target Increased by 34.14% to 884.54

The average one-year price target for Phison Electronics (TPEX:8299) has been revised to NT$884.54 / share. This is an increase of 34.14% from the prior estimate of NT$659.43 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$551.46 to a high of NT$1,186.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.63% from the latest reported closing price of NT$487.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phison Electronics. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 18.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8299 is 0.09%, an increase of 26.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.36% to 10,013K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,419K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8299 by 19.78% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,211K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8299 by 15.58% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,383K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 554K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares , representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8299 by 16.52% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 508K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

