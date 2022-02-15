Phirbo's (PAHC) Dyadic Deal to Fortify Animal Vaccine Wing

Phibro Animal Health PAHC recently entered into an exclusive license agreement with global biotechnology company, Dyadic International, Inc. DYAI to develop and commercialize an animal health vaccine. Per the terms of the deal, Phirbo will get an exclusive license to use the Dyadic proprietary C1-cell protein production platform for the production of specific targeted antigens for the development and commercialization of a poultry vaccine for a Phibro targeted disease.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

More on the News

Dyadic works on advancing, applying, and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform for advanced performance of protein-based vaccines and therapeutics at low cost. According to Dyadic, the C1 microorganism has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system to speed up development and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales.

Per the exclusive agreement, Phirbo together with Dyadic will continue development work to find a vaccine candidate using Dyadic’s C1 cells. Further, the companies expect to continue working on developing additional animal vaccine candidates to be produced from Dyadic’s C1-cells.

According to Phirbo, following the successful animal testing of antigens produced by Dyadic's C1 expression system for a targeted disease, this agreement will help them to move into the next stage of development to produce a viable vaccine candidate.

Market Prospect

Going by an Allied Market Research report, the global animal vaccines market size is projected to reach $15,201.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

A Look at Phirbo's Prospering Vaccine Business

Phibro is focusing on new developments along with incremental registrations and growing volumes of existing nutritional specialties and vaccine technologies. Phibro’s buyout of the assets of Israel-based developer and manufacturer of vaccines, KoVax, has widened its portfolio of aquaculture products.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Phibro registered a 20% improvement in vaccine net sales, primarily driven by increased domestic and international volumes. In this regard, recently Phirbo introduced a vaccine facility in Sligo, Ireland. The company’s vaccine business is witnessing higher domestic volumes as well as increased demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Another notable buyout of the company was that of MJ Biologic’s swine vaccines in the United States.



Earlier, Phibro had stated its plans to launch the novel Lyme vaccine delivery system by 2022. Also, the company plans to return to double-digit growth in International demand driven by the success of vaccination programs in North America, Europe and in markets where countries depend on vaccines.

The latest development is going to further strengthen Phirbo’s foothold in the animal vaccine market.

Share Price Performance

In the past year, Phibro has outperformed its industry. The stock has lost 7.6% compared with the industry’s 19.8% fall.

