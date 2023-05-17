PHIO's Skin Cancer Candidate to Enter Clinical Study, Stock Up

Phio Pharmaceuticals PHIO recently received an investigational new drug (IND) application clearance from the FDA to initiate clinical study on skin cancer indications. Shares of the company surged almost 22% following the announcement.

Phio will evaluate PH-762 for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and merkel cell carcinoma. It plans to initiate phase Ib study of the candidate by the second half of 2023.

Cutaneous malignancies, such as melanoma and squamous cell carcinoma, can be locally destructive and systemically devastating, posing a significant challenge in cancer treatment.

The FDA's clearance of the IND application for PH-762 marks a significant step toward the company's evolution from drug discovery to clinical development.

The upcoming phase Ib clinical study will be a multi-center, dose-escalating assessment to evaluate the safety and tolerability of neoadjuvant use of intratumorally injected PH-762. In addition to safety evaluation, researchers will also examine the tumor response to PH-762 and determine the optimal dosage or dose range for further investigation.

This study holds tremendous potential for advancing the understanding of PH-762's effectiveness against these challenging forms of skin cancer.

With the FDA's clearance, Phio will concentrate its efforts on U.S. clinical study. The company plans to wind down its first in-human clinical study for PH-762 in France, which is focused on treating patients with metastatic melanoma.

PH-762 also received clearance for an IND application sponsored by AgonOx, Inc. This clinical study will explore the treatment of "double positive" CD8 tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in patients with melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

Phio’s other pipeline candidate, PH-894, is in the development stage. It is being studied for treating viral infections. The company has completed the IND-enabling studies for the same and is in the process of finalizing the reports required for an IND submission.

