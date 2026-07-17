Phio Secures Additional Patent Protection In US, Canada, Japan For INTASYL Compounds

(RTTNews) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the receipt of receiving multiple favorable patent actions in the United States, Canada, and Japan, further expanding protection for its proprietary INTASYL gene-silencing platform.

INTASYL is Phio's proprietary gene-silencing platform that uses modified small interfering RNA (siRNA) designed to target messenger RNA and block the production of proteins involved in cancer.

The company received three Notices of Allowance and one patent grant, strengthening its global intellectual property portfolio for INTASYL compounds across key international markets.

Phio said the expanded patent protection is expected to support research and development, strategic partnerships and the future commercialization of its immuno-oncology therapies.

The company's intellectual property portfolio now comprises of 54 issued patents covering INTASYL's chemistry, specific gene targets, immuno-oncology compounds and therapeutic indications in major markets.

Phio Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small interfering RNA (siRNA)-based immuno-oncology therapies using its proprietary INTASYL gene-silencing platform.

Its pipeline is led by lead candidate PH-762, being developed for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma, alongside preclinical candidate PH-894, for multiple solid tumors.

PHIO has traded between $0.81 and $4.19 over the last year.

Phio shares are currently trading up 4.01% at $1.04.

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