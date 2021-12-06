Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PHIO) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PHIO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The US$16m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$8.8m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$12m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Phio Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Phio Pharmaceuticals, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$26m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 191%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqCM:PHIO Earnings Per Share Growth December 6th 2021

Underlying developments driving Phio Pharmaceuticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Phio Pharmaceuticals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

