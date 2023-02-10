Phio Announces Positive Review Of Phase 1b Trial Of PH-762 By DMC

(RTTNews) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Friday announced that an independent Data Monitoring Committee or DMC completed a review of interim safety data in its Phase 1b clinical trial of PH-762 for advanced melanoma.

The safety data review disclosed no dose-limiting toxicity, and no drug-related severe adverse events or serious adverse events. Subsequently, the DMC recommended proceeding to the enrollment of the subsequent dose cohort.

PH-762 is an INTASYL compound that reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 or PD-1 that could inhibit T cells' ability to kill cancer cells. Decreasing the expression of PD-1 increases the capacity of T cells to kill cancer cells.

The trial is ongoing at the Gustave Roussy Institute. one of the largest cancer centers in Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.