Phio, AgonOx Collaborate To Develop T Cell-based Cancer Immunotherapies - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) has entered into a clinical development collaboration with AgonOx, Inc. to develop T cell-based cancer immunotherapies using Phio's lead INTASYL based product candidate PH-762 and AgonOx's DP tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte technology. The study is expected to start enrolling patients later in the current year.

AgonOx will receive financial support for the clinical trial from Phio. Phio is entitled to certain future development milestones and sales related royalty payments from AgonOx's DP TIL technology.

"Our collaboration with Phio is based on data showing that PH-762 increases the activity of our CD8 DP TIL technology, therefore we believe this combination should increase the therapeutic efficacy of this first-in-man study," said Andrew Weinberg, President/CSO of AgonOx.

