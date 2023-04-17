Phio : PH-762 Induces Systemic Memory T Cell Mediators Of Anti-Tumor Immunity In Preclinical Study

(RTTNews) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) said Monday that in vivo data from a hepatocellular carcinoma model provides insight into the mechanism by which locally administered mouse-targeted PH-762 (mPH-762) exerts systemic anti-tumor efficacy or "abscopal effect".

In the study, intratumoral administration of mPH-762 stimulated a local anti-tumor immune response and generated systemic tumor-reactive memory T cells, suggesting that the abscopal effects of PH-762 are mediated by the immune system.

PH-762 is under clinical development in a phase 1b trial for neoadjuvant treatment of advanced resectable melanoma.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.