News & Insights

Markets
PHIN

PHINIA Turns To Q3 Profit, But Sales Drop; Cuts Annual Outlook

October 31, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PHINIA Inc. (PHIN), a developer of fuel systems and aftermarket parts, Thursday reported net income of $31 million or $0.70 per share for the third quarter, compared with net loss of $1 million or $0.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago, mainly due to separation and transaction costs of $25 million it recorded in the previous year.

Excluding one-items, earnings were $52 million or $1.17 per share up from $32 million or $0.69 per share last year.

Operating income increased to $66 million from $46 million a year ago.

Sales for the quarter declined to $839 million from $896 million in the previous year, impacted by lower Fuel Systems sales in Europe and China.

For the full year, the company now expects net sales of $3.36 billion - $3.41 billion and adjusted sales of $3.34 billion - $3.39 billion. Previously it was expecting net sales of $3.42 billion - $3.58 billion, and adjusted sales of $3.40 billion - $3.55 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.