PHINIA Stock Rises 27% in Six Months: Buy, Hold or Sell?

PHINIA PHIN has rewarded investors over the past six months, and the bigger question now is whether the rally still has room to run. Shares of the company rose 27%, outperforming the industry as well as its close peers Cummins CMI and Dorman Products DORM.

6-Month Price Performance Comparison

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PHINIA combines a resilient business model, healthy aftermarket demand, expanding opportunities in alternative fuels and adjacent markets, and strong cash generation. Even after the recent run-up, the stock still appears attractively valued compared to Cummins and Dorman Products.

PHIN Forward P/S Vs. CMI & DORM

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Growth Drivers for PHIN Stock

PHINIA looks quite appealing thanks to its diversified portfolio. The company operates across fuel systems and aftermarket products, serving commercial vehicles, industrial and off-highway applications, aerospace and defense, and passenger vehicles. This diversification reduces reliance on any one end market or geography. In 2025, PHINIA generated about $3.5 billion in sales, with 64% from Fuel Systems and 36% from Aftermarket, while 63% of revenue came from outside the United States. That broad footprint gives the company more stability through economic cycles and regional slowdowns.

Another big catalyst is its aftermarket business. Unlike original equipment demand, which tends to move up and down with vehicle production, aftermarket demand is steadier because it is tied to repair and replacement needs. PHINIA is benefiting from the aging global vehicle fleet, which supports demand for replacement parts. The company also added nearly 5,800 new SKUs in 2025 and secured fresh distributor wins across North America, South America, and Europe.

The company is also expanding into lower-carbon and adjacent opportunities such as natural gas, E100 fuel systems, aerospace, defense, and industrial applications. New contract wins include a third aerospace and defense contract for a post-combustion fuel valve, extensions with global commercial-vehicle OEMs, and an India win for PFI-CNG port fuel injectors. These wins give PHINIA a multi-year runway for growth.

Financial strength adds another layer to the story. PHINIA ended 2025 with $359 million in cash and $500 million of available liquidity under its revolving credit facility. The company also generated adjusted free cash flow of $212 million in 2025 and expects adjusted free cash flow of $200-$240 million in 2026. Just as important, management is returning capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. PHINIA returned $242 million in 2025 and backed that up with an 11% dividend hike plus a $150 million increase in buyback authorization. These actions signal confidence in the business and provide support for the stock.

PHINIA’s 2026 Outlook

PHINIA expects 2026 net sales in the range of $3.52-$3.72 billion, implying growth of 1%-7% year over year. Net earnings are expected at $165-$195 million, up from $130 million in 2025, while adjusted EBITDA is projected at $485-$525 million.

Consensus EPS estimates also point to growth, with earnings expected to rise from $4.96 in 2025 to $5.94 in 2026 and $7.06 in 2027.

What to Do With PHIN Shares Now?

Weak global auto production, softer European demand, tariff costs, currency swings, and product-mix pressure could weigh on PHIN’s margins. Still, PHINIA’s diversified exposure, recurring aftermarket revenue, and expansion into newer opportunities help offset those pressures better than many investors may expect.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

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Cummins Inc. (CMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.