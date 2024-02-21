News & Insights

PHINIA Rises On Higher Sales

February 21, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of auto parts maker PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) are rising more than 9 percent Wednesday morning after reporting higher sales for the fourth quarter.

Sales for the quarter increased to $882 million from $851 million last year.

However, the company's profit declined to $33 million or $0.70 per share from $75 million or $1.60 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily on higher costs.

PHIN is at $34.03 currently. It has traded in the range of $23.46 - $36.99 in the last 1 year.

