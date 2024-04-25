PHINIA Reaffirms FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance for net earnings in a range of $125 million to $160 million on net sales between $3.42 billion and $3.58 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.15 per share on revenues of $3.48 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

