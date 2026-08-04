PHINIA Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Employee Costs

PHINIA Inc. PHIN reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, which increased 20.5% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 by 3.2%. Higher employee-related costs and an unfavorable product mix pressured profitability.



Net sales increased 5.6% to $940 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $926 million by 1.5%. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $130 million from $126 million, while the related margin contracted 40 basis points to 13.8%.

PHINIA Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PHINIA Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PHINIA Inc. Quote

PHIN Sales Rise Across Both Segments

Fuel Systems sales increased 5% year over year to $584 million. The improvement reflected foreign-currency benefits, the contribution from Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB and positive demand across selected markets.



Aftermarket revenues advanced 6.6% to $356 million, supported by higher sales in the Americas. Excluding foreign exchange, SEM and tariff pass-through effects, companywide sales increased 2% from the prior-year quarter.

PHINIA Faces Cost and Product Mix Pressure

Gross profit climbed to $216 million from $197 million, with gross margin expanding to 23% from 22.1%. However, operating income declined to $80 million from $89 million as selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $128 million from $112 million.



Restructuring expenses increased to $8 million from $2 million. Adjusted EBITDA benefited by $11 million from net tariff refunds and by $3 million from SEM, but higher incentive and stock-based compensation costs and unfavorable product mix limited margin growth.

PHIN Maintains Strong Segment Profitability

Fuel Systems generated an adjusted operating income margin of 11%. The business secured a heated-tip multipoint fuel-injection program for a passenger vehicle application and a 24-volt starter program supporting a Class 8 commercial vehicle platform.



The segment also won a complete common rail system program for agricultural applications. The award covers the rail, pump, injectors and electronic control unit, strengthening PHINIA’s position in the off-highway market.

PHINIA Expands Its Aftermarket Reach

Aftermarket delivered an adjusted operating income margin of 17.1%, maintaining a notable profitability advantage over Fuel Systems due to consistent replacement demand supported by an aging vehicle fleet and an expanding vehicle population.



The company opened vehicle-electronics distribution with a leading pan-European distributor and expanded its presence across North Africa, Eastern Europe, the Americas, China, Southeast Asia and Oceania. PHINIA introduced more than 2,650 new product stock-keeping units during the first half of 2026 and added more than 150,000 catalog cross-references.

PHIN Advances the stoba Acquisition

PHINIA entered into a definitive agreement to acquire stoba Group, a high-precision manufacturing specialist. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions.



Stoba is expected to contribute about $80 million in annual third-party sales and $25 million in adjusted EBITDA. It expects the acquisition to add roughly 40 basis points to adjusted EBITDA margin while strengthening supply continuity and expanding exposure to off-highway, industrial, semiconductor, aerospace and defense markets.

PHINIA Generates Stronger Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities rose to $91 million from $57 million. Adjusted free cash flow increased to $74 million from $20 million, reflecting inventory optimization, working-capital discipline and lower capital expenditures.



As of June 30, 2026, PHINIA had $370 million in cash and cash equivalents, $450 million of revolving-credit capacity and total debt of $1.02 billion. The company returned $53 million to shareholders through $42 million of share repurchases and $11 million in dividends.

PHIN Refines Its 2026 Outlook

PHINIA now expects 2026 net sales between $3.57 billion and $3.67 billion, down from the previous estimated range of $3.52-$3.72 billion, while retaining its midpoint. The projection implies year-over-year growth of 2-5%.



Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $485 million and $515 million compared to the previous estimated range of $485 million to $525 million. It expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5-14.1% compared to the previous estimate of 13.7% to 14.3%. Adjusted free cash flow is projected at $210-$250 million compared to the prior outlook of $200-$240 million. The adjusted tax rate is expected between 30% and 33% compared to the previous estimated range of 30-34%. The outlook excludes potential effects from the planned stoba acquisition.



PHIN currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Releases From Auto Space

General Motors Company GM reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share, up 41.3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 by 14.06%. Revenues increased 1.9% to $48.03 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion by 3.15%. Strong pricing, lower costs and disciplined incentives supported results. General Motors raised its full-year adjusted EBIT guidance to $14-$16 billion from $13.5-$15.5 billion. Adjusted earnings are now projected at $12-$14 per share, up from the prior range of $11.50-$13.50.



Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, which declined 17.5% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 34%. Revenues advanced 25.5% to $28.24 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $25.81 billion by 9.41%. Tesla expects 2026 capital expenditures to exceed $25 billion and rise further over the next two to three years.



Genuine Parts Company GPC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 by 2.38%. The bottom line increased 2.4% from $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. Revenues rose 6% year over year to $6.54 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion by 2.36%. Genuine Parts reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $7.50-$8 per share and total sales growth outlook of 3-5.5%. Genuine Parts ended June with $2.3 billion of liquidity, including $559 million in cash.

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PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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