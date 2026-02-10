Is PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Phinia (PHIN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Phinia is one of 103 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Phinia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIN's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PHIN has moved about 18.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -2.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Phinia is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Strattec Security (STRT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.3%.

The consensus estimate for Strattec Security's current year EPS has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Phinia belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 54 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.1% so far this year, meaning that PHIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Strattec Security is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Phinia and Strattec Security as they could maintain their solid performance.

