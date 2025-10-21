PHINIA Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

PHINIA Inc. PHIN is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 28, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) and revenues is pegged at $1.17 and $868.8 million, respectively.



For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for PHINIA’s earnings has moved up 12 cents in the past 90 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply no change from the year-ago reported numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIN's quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 3.55%. The company's earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average surprise of 13.88%. This is depicted in the graph below:

PHINIA Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PHINIA Inc. price-eps-surprise | PHINIA Inc. Quote

Q2 Highlights

In the second quarter of 2025, PHIN’s adjusted EPS of $1.27 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents and increased from the 88 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The company reported net sales of $890 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $844 million. The top line also rose 2.5% year over year.

Things to Note

Per S&P Global, the average age of U.S. light vehicles rose by another two months for the second straight year, reaching about 12.8 years. This trend bodes well for PHIN’s nondiscretionary aftermarket parts segment within the internal combustion engine market. The expected rise in aftermarket parts sales is likely to have boosted the company’s top line in the third quarter.



The inclusion of tariff-related revenues, which carry zero margin, is expected to slightly reduce the overall margin percentage. For full-year 2025, the company now projects adjusted EBITDA between $455 million and $485 million, suggesting 13.7% to 14.1% of sales, down from the previous guidance range of $450 million to $490 million, indicating 13.7% to 14.5% of sales. This is likely to have hurt the company’s margin in the third quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PHINIA for the quarter to be reported, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: PHIN has an Earnings ESP of +4.70%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some players from the auto space that, per our model, have the correct ingredients to post an earnings beat this time around.



Aptiv PLC APTV has an Earnings ESP of +4.62% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is set to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTV’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.79 per share and $5.04 billion, respectively. Aptiv beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.05%.



Lucid Group, Inc. LCID has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is set to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCID’s to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share and revenues is pegged at $2.32 per share and $325.6 million, respectively. Lucid beat earnings estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, the average negative surprise being 11.09%.

