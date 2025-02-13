PHINIA Earnings Results: $PHIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

PHINIA ($PHIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.71 per share, missing estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $833,000,000, beating estimates of $818,121,600 by $14,878,400.

PHINIA Insider Trading Activity

PHINIA insiders have traded $PHIN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL COETZEE (VP and GM Fuel Syst. Americas) sold 900 shares for an estimated $42,938

ROBIN KENDRICK has made 2 purchases buying 160 shares for an estimated $7,881 and 0 sales.

PHINIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of PHINIA stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

