PHINIA Earnings Preview: Recent $PHIN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PHINIA ($PHIN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $828,342,000 and earnings of $1.00 per share.

PHINIA Insider Trading Activity

PHINIA insiders have traded $PHIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROHAN WEERASINGHE purchased 6,130 shares for an estimated $262,259

ROBIN KENDRICK purchased 74 shares for an estimated $3,952

PHINIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of PHINIA stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

