Philotimo Fund Updates Holdings in Lazydays Holdings (LAZY)

Fintel reports that Philotimo Fund has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.07MM shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 30, 2021 they reported 1.03MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.46% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.38% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lazydays Holdings is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 47.38% from its latest reported closing price of $13.15.

The projected annual revenue for Lazydays Holdings is $1,298MM, a decrease of 7.68%. The projected annual EPS is $1.66, a decrease of 62.60%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazydays Holdings. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 41.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LAZY is 0.3829%, an increase of 88.6524%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 10,014K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

B. Riley Financial holds 1,777,911 shares representing 16.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738,125 shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 1,171,782 shares representing 11.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 785,667 shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 731,627 shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 490,365 shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423,955 shares, representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 44.41% over the last quarter.

Lazydays Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

