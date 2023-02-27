Philotimo Fund Now Owns 14.00% of One Group Hospitality (STKS)

Fintel reports that Philotimo Fund has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.50MM shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS). This represents 14.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 9, 2018 they reported 5.19MM shares and 18.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.71% Upside

As of February 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for One Group Hospitality is $12.88. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 55.71% from its latest reported closing price of $8.27.

The projected annual revenue for One Group Hospitality is $386MM, an increase of 23.44%. The projected annual EPS is $0.76, an increase of 73.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in One Group Hospitality. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 10.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STKS is 0.08%, a decrease of 62.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 13,295K shares. The put/call ratio of STKS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kanen Wealth Management holds 4,482K shares representing 13.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 99.92% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 963K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares, representing an increase of 18.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 9.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 790K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JCP Investment Management holds 632K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 99.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 465K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 10.27% over the last quarter.

ONE Group Hospitality Background Information

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is a global hospitality company thatdevelops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group's focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are:

