News & Insights

Markets
USD

Philly Fed Non-Manufacturing Index Turns Negative In March

March 26, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Tuesday showed a downturn in regional non-manufacturing activity in the month of March.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity at the firm level fell to a negative 2.3 in March from a positive 0.8 in February.

The index turned negative for the first time since last October, with a negative reading indicating a decline in non-manufacturing activity in the region.

While the new orders index crept up to a negative 3.9 in March from a negative 4.7 in February, the sales or revenues index slumped to 0.2 in March from 7.7 in February.

The report also said the full-time employment index slid to 3.5 in March from 9.1 in February, hitting its lowest level since last June

The part-time employment index also fell to a negative 6.9 in March from a negative 4.0 in February, hitting its lowest level since December 2020.

Meanwhile, the Philly Fed said the future general activity indexes continued to suggest firms expect growth over the next six months.

The diffusion index for future general activity at the firm level inched up 21.7 in March from 21.2 in February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.