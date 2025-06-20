Markets
USD

Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Unchanged In June

June 20, 2025 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Friday said regional manufacturing activity remained weak in the month of June.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity was unchanged in June after jumping to a negative 4.0 in May, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to rise to a negative 1.0.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said the survey's future indicators suggest less widespread expectations for growth over the next six months.

The report said the diffusion index for future general activity tumbled to 18.3 in June after soaring to 47.2 in May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.