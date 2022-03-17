Markets
USD

Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Jumps To 27.4 In March

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday showed an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of March.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity jumped to 27.4 in March from 16.0 in February, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. The increase surprised economists, who had expected the index to edge down to 15.0.

Looking ahead, firms remained generally optimistic about growth over the next six months, although the diffusion index for future general activity fell to 22.7 in March from 28.1 in February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular