News & Insights

Markets
USD

Philly Fed Index Rises Much Less Than Expected In July

July 20, 2023 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity continued to decline in the month of July, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report released on Thursday.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity crept up to a negative 13.5 in July from a negative 13.7 in June, with a negative reading indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to rise to a negative 10.0.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said most future indicators improved, suggesting more widespread expectations for overall growth over the next six months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.