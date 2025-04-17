Markets
USD

Philly Fed Index Plummets Much More Than Expected In April

April 17, 2025 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing a steep drop by its reading on regional manufacturing activity in the month of April.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity plummeted to a negative 26.4 in April from a positive 12.5 in March, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to slump to a positive 2.0.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said future activity indicators continue to suggest subdued expectations for growth over the next six months, although the diffusion index for future general activity inched up to 6.9 in April from 5.6 in March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.