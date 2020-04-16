Philly Fed Index Plummets More Than Expected In April

(RTTNews) - Reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing a substantial contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of April.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity plunged to a negative 56.6 in April from a negative 12.7 in April, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to tumble to a negative 30.

Looking ahead, firms expect the current letup in manufacturing activity to last less than six months, as the broadest indicator of future activity strengthened further.

