Philly Fed Index Indicates Modestly Faster Contraction In June

(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing regional manufacturing activity contracted at a modestly faster rate in the month of June.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity fell to a negative 13.7 in June from a negative 10.4 in May, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index drop to a negative 14.0.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said most future indicators improved but noted expectations for growth over the next six months remained tempered.

