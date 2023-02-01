Phillips Ray Capital Management Increases Position in Maiden Holdings (MHLD)

Fintel reports that Phillips Ray Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.20MM shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD). This represents 9.41% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 7.98MM shares and 9.23% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.75% and an increase in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maiden Holdings. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 35.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MHLD is 0.0574%, an increase of 103.5170%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.23% to 17,693K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

683 Capital Management holds 4,400,000 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,350,534 shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHLD by 22.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,852,613 shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833,912 shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHLD by 16.70% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 999,523 shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whitefort Capital Management holds 965,795 shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 924,589 shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maiden Holdings Declares $0.05 Dividend

Maiden Holdings said on August 9, 2018 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 28, 2018 received the payment on October 15, 2018. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $2.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.27%, the lowest has been 4.65%, and the highest has been 28.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.19 (n=53).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Maiden Holdings Background Information

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. Maiden creates shareholder value by actively managing and allocating our assets and capital, including through ownership and management of businesses and assets mostly in the insurance and related financial services industries where the company can leverage its deep knowledge of those markets. Maiden also provides a full range of legacy services to small insurance companies, particularly those in run-off or with blocks of reserves that are no longer core, working with clients to develop and implement finality solutions including acquiring entire companies.

