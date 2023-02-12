Phillips Edison (PECO) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Phillips Edison said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $33.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.40%, the lowest has been 3.05%, and the highest has been 3.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=72).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.11% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phillips Edison is $36.85. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 9.11% from its latest reported closing price of $33.77.

The projected annual revenue for Phillips Edison is $594MM, an increase of 3.21%. The projected annual EPS is $0.40, a decrease of 4.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips Edison. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PECO is 0.21%, a decrease of 10.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 95,320K shares. The put/call ratio of PECO is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,010K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,010K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,889K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,592K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 4.13% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,165K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,201K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,496K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,356K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 8.84% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,963K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Phillips Edison Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. As of March 31, 2021, PECO owned equity interests in 300 real estate properties, including 278 wholly-owned real estate properties and 22 shopping center properties owned through two unconsolidated joint ventures with institutional partners.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.