Phillips Edison & Company Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results and Affirms Full Year Guidance

Phillips Edison reported Q1 2025 results, affirming guidance with increased net income, occupancy rates, and acquisitions.

Quiver AI Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), a leading owner and operator of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $26.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. The company achieved a notable Nareit Funds from Operations (FFO) of $89 million, and a Core FFO of $90.8 million, marking significant year-over-year growth. PECO also reported a 3.9% increase in same-center net operating income (NOI) and maintained strong occupancy rates of 97.1% for its leased portfolio. The company completed several acquisitions totaling $146.4 million and plans to continue growth, projecting full-year Nareit FFO and Core FFO guidance reflecting 5.7% and 5.1% year-over-year increases, respectively. PECO's performance is supported by healthy retailer demand and a focus on necessity-based goods, positioning the company favorably for sustained growth in the evolving market landscape.

Potential Positives

Reported a significant increase in net income attributable to stockholders of $26.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $17.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

Achieved a strong funds from operations (Nareit FFO) of $89.0 million, representing an 11.2% increase year-over-year, indicating robust operational performance.

Affirmed full year 2025 Nareit FFO and Core FFO guidance, with year-over-year growth projections of 5.7% and 5.1% respectively, suggesting positive future earnings trajectory.

Maintained a high leasing occupancy rate of 97.1% for the total leased portfolio, reflecting strong demand for the company's properties.

Potential Negatives

Net income per diluted share of $0.21 shows only a modest increase from $0.14 in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating potential stagnation in growth.

The decrease in leased inline occupancy from 94.8% to 94.6% over the year could signal increasing challenges in attracting tenants to these spaces.

The company's net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre ratio increased to 5.3x from 5.0x, suggesting rising leverage and potential concerns regarding financial health and debt servicing capacity.

FAQ

What were Phillips Edison’s Q1 2025 earnings results?

Phillips Edison reported a net income of $26.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

How did the Nareit FFO change in Q1 2025?

Nareit FFO increased by 11.2% to $89.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share compared to Q1 2024.

What is the full-year Nareit FFO growth guidance?

The midpoint of full year 2025 Nareit FFO guidance represents a 5.7% year-over-year growth.

What is the occupancy rate for Phillips Edison’s portfolio?

The leased portfolio occupancy rate was reported at 97.1%, with same-center occupancy at 97.2% as of March 31, 2025.

What acquisitions did Phillips Edison make in Q1 2025?

Phillips Edison acquired six shopping centers totaling $146.4 million during Q1 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $PECO stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PECO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PECO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PECO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PECO forecast page.

Full Release



CINCINNATI, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today reported financial and operating results for the period ended March 31, 2025 and affirmed full year 2025 earnings guidance. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net income attributable to stockholders was $26.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.







Highlights for the First Quarter and Subsequent









Reported Nareit FFO of $89.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share



Reported Nareit FFO of $89.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share



Reported Core FFO of $90.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share



Reported Core FFO of $90.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share



The midpoint of full year 2025 Nareit FFO guidance represents 5.7% year-over-year growth



The midpoint of full year 2025 Nareit FFO guidance represents 5.7% year-over-year growth



The midpoint of full year 2025 Core FFO guidance represents 5.1% year-over-year growth



The midpoint of full year 2025 Core FFO guidance represents 5.1% year-over-year growth



Increased same-center NOI year-over-year by 3.9%



Increased same-center NOI year-over-year by 3.9%



The midpoint of full year 2025 same-center NOI guidance represents 3.25% year-over-year growth



The midpoint of full year 2025 same-center NOI guidance represents 3.25% year-over-year growth



Reported strong leased portfolio occupancy of 97.1% and same-center leased portfolio occupancy of 97.2%



Reported strong leased portfolio occupancy of 97.1% and same-center leased portfolio occupancy of 97.2%



Reported strong leased inline occupancy of 94.6% and same-center leased inline occupancy of 94.7%



Reported strong leased inline occupancy of 94.6% and same-center leased inline occupancy of 94.7%



Executed portfolio comparable new leases at a rent spread of 28.1% and inline comparable new leases at a rent spread of 27.5% during the quarter



Executed portfolio comparable new leases at a rent spread of 28.1% and inline comparable new leases at a rent spread of 27.5% during the quarter



Executed portfolio comparable renewal leases at a rent spread of 20.8% and inline comparable renewal leases at a record-high rent spread of 21.7% during the quarter



Executed portfolio comparable renewal leases at a rent spread of 20.8% and inline comparable renewal leases at a record-high rent spread of 21.7% during the quarter



Acquired six shopping centers for a total of $146.4 million at PECO’s total prorated share, and sold one shopping center for a total of $24.9 million



Acquired six shopping centers for a total of $146.4 million at PECO’s total prorated share, and sold one shopping center for a total of $24.9 million



Subsequent to quarter end, acquired one shopping center for a total of $27.8 million



Subsequent to quarter end, acquired one shopping center for a total of $27.8 million



Full year 2025 gross acquisitions guidance reflects a range of $350 million to $450 million



Full year 2025 gross acquisitions guidance reflects a range of $350 million to $450 million



As previously announced, extended revolving credit facility maturity to January 9, 2029 and upsized to $1.0 billion









Management Commentary







Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PECO stated: “We are pleased to report another solid quarter of results, driven by strong retailer demand and significant value creation across our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio. Same-center NOI increased by 3.9%, reflecting the stability and strength of our high-quality cash flows and our unique competitive advantages. Our centers are anchored by the #1 or #2 grocer by sales in the market, and 71% of our rents are from necessity-based goods and services. These advantages, combined with continued strong retailer demand, provide earnings stability and strong internal and external growth opportunities. PECO’s focused strategy and disciplined approach position us well for sustained growth in an ever-changing macroeconomic environment."







Financial Results









Net Income







First quarter 2025 net income attributable to stockholders totaled $26.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2024.







Nareit FFO







First quarter 2025 funds from operations attributable to stockholders and operating partnership (“OP”) unit holders as defined by Nareit (“Nareit FFO”) increased 11.2% to $89.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $80.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 Nareit FFO included a one-time lease termination fee that contributed approximately $0.01 per diluted share.







Core FFO







First quarter 2025 core funds from operations attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders (“Core FFO”) increased 11.2% to $90.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $81.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 Core FFO included a one-time lease termination fee that contributed approximately $0.01 per diluted share.







Same-Center NOI







First quarter 2025 same-center net operating income (“NOI”) increased 3.9% to $115.1 million, compared to $110.7 million during the first quarter of 2024.







Portfolio Overview









Portfolio Statistics







As of March 31, 2025, PECO’s wholly-owned portfolio consisted of 298 properties, totaling approximately 33.5 million square feet, located in 31 states. This compared to 284 properties, totaling approximately 32.4 million square feet, located in 31 states as of March 31, 2024.





Leased portfolio occupancy was 97.1% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 97.2% as of March 31, 2024. Same-center leased portfolio occupancy was 97.2% as of March 31, 2025 and 2024.





Leased anchor occupancy was 98.4% as of March 31, 2025 and 2024. Same-center leased anchor occupancy was 98.6% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 98.4% as of March 31, 2024.





Leased inline occupancy was 94.6% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 94.8% as of March 31, 2024. Same-center leased inline occupancy was at 94.7% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 94.8% as of March 31, 2024.







Leasing Activity







During the first quarter of 2025, 234 leases were executed totaling approximately 1.5 million square feet. This compared to 245 leases executed totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet during the first quarter of 2024.





During the first quarter of 2025, comparable rent spreads, which represent the percentage increase of new or renewal leases to the expiring lease of a unit that was occupied within the past twelve months, were 28.1% for new leases, 20.8% for renewal leases and 22.3% combined.







Transaction Activity - Wholly-Owned







During the first quarter of 2025, the Company acquired five shopping centers for a total of $138.4 million. The Company expects to drive value in these assets through occupancy increases and rent growth, as well as potential future development of ground-up outparcel retail spaces. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company sold one shopping center for $24.9 million, providing a secured note receivable for $17.4 million. The first quarter 2025 acquisitions consisted of:







Irmo Station, a 99,440 square foot shopping center anchored by Kroger located in a Columbia, South Carolina suburb.



Irmo Station, a 99,440 square foot shopping center anchored by Kroger located in a Columbia, South Carolina suburb.



Market at Cross Creek Ranch, a 59,803 square foot shopping center anchored by H-E-B located in a Houston, Texas suburb.



Market at Cross Creek Ranch, a 59,803 square foot shopping center anchored by H-E-B located in a Houston, Texas suburb.



Foothill Park Plaza, a 43,618 square foot shopping center anchored by Vons located in a Los Angeles, California suburb.



Foothill Park Plaza, a 43,618 square foot shopping center anchored by Vons located in a Los Angeles, California suburb.



Broomfield Marketplace, a 114,800 square foot shopping center anchored by King Soopers located in a Denver, Colorado suburb.



Broomfield Marketplace, a 114,800 square foot shopping center anchored by King Soopers located in a Denver, Colorado suburb.



Westgate North Shopping Center, a 74,818 square foot shopping center anchored by Safeway located in a Tacoma, Washington suburb.











Subsequent to quarter end, the Company acquired one shopping center for a total of $27.8 million. The acquisition completed subsequent to quarter end was:







Clayton Station, a 67,424 square foot shopping center anchored by Safeway located in a San Francisco, California suburb.













Transaction Activity - Joint Venture







During the first quarter of 2025, the Company acquired Oak Grove Shoppes, a grocery-anchored shopping center located in an Orlando, Florida suburb, through Necessity Retail Venture LLC for PECO’s total prorated share of $8.0 million.







Balance Sheet Highlights







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $760 million of total liquidity, comprised of $7.9 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, plus $751.8 million of borrowing capacity available on its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 5.3x. This compared to 5.0x at December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s outstanding debt had a weighted-average interest rate of 4.4% and a weighted-average maturity of 5.6 years when including all extension options, and 85.6% of the Company’s total debt was fixed-rate debt.





As previously announced, PECO amended its revolving credit facility to extend its maturity to January 9, 2029 and increased its size to $1.0 billion.







2025





Guidance







PECO updated its 2025 earnings guidance, as summarized in the table below, which is based upon the Company’s current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2025. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.









(in thousands, except per share amounts)







Q1 2025 YTD













Full Year









2025 Guidance















Previous







Full Year









2025 Guidance











Net income per share





$0.21











$0.58 - $0.63













$0.54 - $0.59











Nareit FFO per share





$0.64











$2.47 - $2.54













$2.47 - $2.54











Core FFO per share





$0.65











$2.52 - $2.59













$2.52 - $2.59











Same-Center NOI growth





3.9%











3.00% - 3.50%













3.00% - 3.50%













Portfolio Activity:































Acquisitions, gross



(1)







$146,445











$350,000 - $450,000













$350,000 - $450,000













Other:































Interest expense, net





$25,672











$111,000 - $121,000













$111,000 - $121,000











G&A expense





$12,086











$45,000 - $49,000













$45,000 - $49,000











Non-cash revenue items



(2)







$4,620











$18,000 - $20,000













$18,000 - $20,000











Adjustments for collectibility





$1,227











$4,000 - $8,000













$4,000 - $8,000













(1) Includes the prorated portion owned through the Company’s unconsolidated joint ventures.





(2) Represents straight-line rental income and net amortization of above- and below-market leases.







The Company does not provide a reconciliation for same-center NOI estimates on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items which could be significant to the Company’s results without unreasonable effort.





The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2025 estimated net income to estimated Nareit FFO and Core FFO:









(Unaudited)







Low End













High End











Net income per share





$





0.58













$





0.63













Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets









1.90

















1.92













Gain on sale of real estate assets









(0.04





)













(0.04





)









Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures









0.03

















0.03













Nareit FFO per share





$





2.47













$





2.54













Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets









0.01

















0.01













Transaction costs and other









0.04

















0.04













Core FFO per share





$





2.52













$





2.59



















































Conference Call Details







PECO will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss first quarter 2025 results and provide further business updates. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host the conference call and webcast. Dial-in and webcast information is below.







First





Quarter





2025





Earnings Conference Call Details:









Date:



Friday, April 25, 2025







Time:



12:00 p.m. ET







Toll-Free Dial-In Number:



(800) 715-9871







International Dial-In Number:



(646) 307-1963







Conference ID:



4551083







Webcast:





First Quarter 2025 Webcast Link









Replay:







An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the conference call using the webcast link above. The replay will be archived on PECO’s Investor Relations website under Events & Presentations.





For more information on the Company’s financial results, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Connect with PECO







For additional information, please visit



https://www.phillipsedison.com/







Follow PECO on:







Twitter at



https://twitter.com/PhillipsEdison





Twitter at https://twitter.com/PhillipsEdison



Facebook at



https://www.facebook.com/phillipsedison.co





Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/phillipsedison.co



Instagram at



https://www.instagram.com/phillips.edison/



; and



Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/phillips.edison/ ; and



Find PECO on LinkedIn at



https://www.linkedin.com/company/phillipsedison&company











About Phillips Edison & Company







Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2025, PECO managed 321 shopping centers, including 298 wholly-owned centers comprising 33.5 million square feet across 31 states and 23 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.





PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at



https://investors.phillipsedison.com



, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.



















PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









AS OF





MARCH 31, 2025





AND DECEMBER 31,





2024









(Condensed and Unaudited)









(In thousands, except per share amounts)





































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













ASSETS























Investment in real estate:





















Land and improvements





$





1,904,607













$





1,867,227













Building and improvements









4,165,580

















4,085,713













In-place lease assets









530,825

















523,209













Above-market lease assets









76,814

















76,359













Total investment in real estate assets









6,677,826

















6,552,508













Accumulated depreciation and amortization









(1,814,416





)













(1,771,052





)









Net investment in real estate assets









4,863,410

















4,781,456













Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures









34,746

















31,724













Total investment in real estate assets, net









4,898,156

















4,813,180













Cash and cash equivalents









5,458

















4,881













Restricted cash









2,395

















3,768













Goodwill









29,066

















29,066













Other assets, net









226,664

















195,328













Total assets





$





5,161,739













$





5,046,223



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Liabilities:





















Debt obligations, net





$





2,277,735













$





2,109,543













Below-market lease liabilities, net









118,253

















116,096













Accounts payable and other liabilities









123,557

















163,692













Deferred income









21,619

















22,907













Total liabilities









2,541,164

















2,412,238













Equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









—

















—













Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 125,407 and 125,120 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









1,254

















1,251













Additional paid-in capital









3,652,286

















3,646,801













Accumulated other comprehensive income









2,706

















4,305













Accumulated deficit









(1,344,819





)













(1,332,435





)









Total stockholders’ equity









2,311,427

















2,319,922













Noncontrolling interests









309,148

















314,063













Total equity









2,620,575

















2,633,985













Total liabilities and equity





$





5,161,739













$





5,046,223







































































PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









FOR THE





THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31, 2025





AND





2024









(Condensed and Unaudited)









(In thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024













Revenues:























Rental income





$





174,183













$





158,068













Fees and management income









2,783

















2,565













Other property income









1,345

















669













Total revenues









178,311

















161,302















Operating Expenses:























Property operating









29,936

















26,534













Real estate taxes









21,079

















18,854













General and administrative









12,086

















11,813













Depreciation and amortization









65,274

















60,206













Total operating expenses









128,375

















117,407















Other:























Interest expense, net









(25,672





)













(23,335





)









Gain (loss) on disposal of property, net









5,609

















(5





)









Other expense, net









(980





)













(929





)









Net income









28,893

















19,626













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(2,584





)













(1,956





)









Net income attributable to stockholders





$





26,309













$





17,670















Earnings per share of common stock:























Net income per share attributable to stockholders - basic and diluted





$





0.21













$





0.14



















































Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures











Same-Center Net Operating Income









The Company presents Same-Center NOI as a supplemental measure of its performance. The Company defines NOI as total operating revenues, adjusted to exclude non-cash revenue items, less property operating expenses and real estate taxes. For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, Same-Center NOI represents the NOI for the 280 properties that were wholly-owned and operational for the entire portion of all comparable reporting periods. The Company believes Same-Center NOI provides useful information to its investors about its financial and operating performance because it provides a performance measure of the revenues and expenses directly involved in owning and operating real estate assets and provides a perspective not immediately apparent from net income (loss). Because Same-Center NOI excludes the change in NOI from properties acquired or disposed of after December 31, 2023, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates, and operating costs on properties that were operational for all comparable periods. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Center NOI, and accordingly, PECO’s Same-Center NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.





Same-Center NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company’s financial performance as it does not reflect the operations of its entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income (expense), or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties that could materially impact its results from operations.









Nareit Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations









Nareit FFO is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”) defines FFO as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: (i) gains (or losses) from sales of property and gains (or losses) from change in control; (ii) depreciation and amortization related to real estate; and (iii) impairment losses on real estate and impairments of in-substance real estate investments in investees that are driven by measurable decreases in the fair value of the depreciable real estate held by the unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect Nareit FFO on the same basis. The Company calculates Nareit FFO in a manner consistent with the Nareit definition.





Core FFO is an additional financial performance measure used by the Company as Nareit FFO includes certain non-comparable items that affect its performance over time. The Company believes that Core FFO is helpful in assisting management and investors with the assessment of the sustainability of operating performance in future periods, and that it is more reflective of its core operating performance and provides an additional measure to compare PECO’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that may cause short-term fluctuations in net income (loss). To arrive at Core FFO, the Company adjusts Nareit FFO to exclude certain recurring and non-recurring items including, but not limited to: (i) depreciation and amortization of corporate assets; (ii) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (iii) adjustments related to our investments in unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) gains or losses on the extinguishment or modification of debt and other; (v) other impairment charges; (vi) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (vii) realized performance income.





Nareit FFO and Core FFO should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) under GAAP, as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Core FFO may not be a useful measure of the impact of long-term operating performance on value if the Company does not continue to operate its business plan in the manner currently contemplated.





Accordingly, Nareit FFO and Core FFO should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s Nareit FFO and Core FFO, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.









Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate and Adjusted EBITDAre









Nareit defines Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (“EBITDA



re



”) as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP before: (i) interest expense; (ii) income tax expense; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) gains or losses from disposition of depreciable property; and (v) impairment write-downs of depreciable property. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect EBITDA



re



on the same basis.





Adjusted EBITDA



re



is an additional performance measure used by the Company as EBITDA



re



includes certain non-comparable items that affect the Company’s performance over time. To arrive at Adjusted EBITDA



re,



the Company excludes certain recurring and non-recurring items from EBITDA



re



, including, but not limited to: (i) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (ii) other impairment charges; (iii) adjustments related to our investments in unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (v) realized performance income.





The Company uses EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



as additional measures of operating performance which allow it to compare earnings independent of capital structure, determine debt service and fixed cost coverage, and measure enterprise value. Additionally, the Company believes they are a useful indicator of its ability to support its debt obligations. EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Accordingly, EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.









Same-Center Net Operating Income





—The table below compares Same-Center NOI (dollars in thousands):















Three Months





Ended March 31,













Favorable





(Unfavorable)

















2025













2024













$





Change













%





Change











Revenues:





































Rental income



(1)







$





121,343













$





117,050













$





4,293





















Tenant recovery income









38,949

















37,592

















1,357





















Reserves for uncollectibility



(2)











(1,148





)













(1,838





)













690





















Other property income









1,016

















658

















358





















Total revenues









160,160

















153,462

















6,698













4.4





%









Operating expenses:





































Property operating expenses









25,411

















24,078

















(1,333





)

















Real estate taxes









19,655

















18,657

















(998





)

















Total operating expenses









45,066

















42,735

















(2,331





)









(5.5





)%









Total Same-Center NOI





$





115,094













$





110,727













$





4,367













3.9





%











(1) Excludes straight-line rental income, net amortization of above- and below-market leases, and lease buyout income.





(2) Includes billings that will not be recognized as revenue until cash is collected or the Neighbor resumes regular payments and/or the Company deems it appropriate to resume recording revenue on an accrual basis, rather than on a cash basis.











Same-Center Net Operating Income Reconciliation





—Below is a reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Same-Center NOI (in thousands):















Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024











Net income





$





28,893













$





19,626













Adjusted to exclude:





















Fees and management income









(2,783





)













(2,565





)









Straight-line rental income



(1)











(2,675





)













(2,365





)









Net amortization of above- and below-market leases









(1,944





)













(1,419





)









Lease buyout income









(1,739





)













(246





)









General and administrative expenses









12,086

















11,813













Depreciation and amortization









65,274

















60,206













Interest expense, net









25,672

















23,335













(Gain) loss on disposal of property, net









(5,609





)













5













Other expense, net









980

















929













Property operating expenses related to fees and management income









896

















1,026













NOI for real estate investments









119,051

















110,345













Less: Non-same-center NOI



(2)











(3,957





)













382













Total Same-Center NOI





$





115,094













$





110,727

































Period-end Same-Center Leased Occupancy %









97.2





%













97.2





%











(1) Includes straight-line rent adjustments for Neighbors for whom revenue is being recorded on a cash basis.





(2) Includes operating revenues and expenses from non-same-center properties, which includes properties acquired or sold, and corporate activities.











Nareit FFO and Core FFO





—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of Nareit FFO and Core FFO and provides additional information related to its operations (in thousands, except per share amounts):















Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024





















Calculation of Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders























Net income





$





28,893













$





19,626













Adjustments:





















Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets









64,897

















59,776













(Gain) loss on disposal of property, net









(5,609





)













5













Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures









867

















649













Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders





$





89,048













$





80,056















Calculation of Core FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders























Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders





$





89,048













$





80,056













Adjustments:





















Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets









377

















430













Transaction and acquisition expenses









1,322

















1,174













Loss on extinguishment or modification of debt and other, net









1

















—













Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures









25

















3













Core FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders





$





90,773













$





81,663



































Nareit FFO/Core FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders per Diluted Share























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted









138,640

















136,404













Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted





$





0.64













$





0.59













Core FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted





$





0.65













$





0.60





















































EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre





—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



(in thousands):















Three Months Ended









March 31,













Year Ended





December 31,

















2025













2024





















2024





















Calculation of EBITDA







re

































Net income





$





28,893













$





19,626













$





69,696













Adjustments:





























Depreciation and amortization









65,274

















60,206

















253,016













Interest expense, net









25,672

















23,335

















96,990













(Gain) loss on disposal of property, net









(5,609





)













5

















30













Federal, state, and local tax expense









146

















137

















1,821













Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures









1,278

















928

















4,025













EBITDA



re







$





115,654













$





104,237













$





425,578















Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA







re

































EBITDA



re







$





115,654













$





104,237













$





425,578













Adjustments:





























Transaction and acquisition expenses









1,322

















1,174

















4,993













Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures









25

















3

















13













Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





117,001













$





105,414













$





430,584



































































Financial Leverage Ratios



—The Company believes its net debt to Adjusted EBITDA



re



, net debt to total enterprise value, and debt covenant compliance as of March 31, 2025 allow it access to future borrowings as needed in the near term. The following table presents the Company’s calculation of net debt and total enterprise value, inclusive of its prorated portion of net debt and cash and cash equivalents owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures, as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands):















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Net debt:





















Total debt, excluding discounts, market adjustments, and deferred financing expenses





$





2,338,012













$





2,166,326













Less: Cash and cash equivalents









7,058

















5,470













Total net debt





$





2,330,954













$





2,160,856

































Enterprise value:





















Net debt





$





2,330,954













$





2,160,856













Total equity market capitalization



(1)(2)











5,049,997

















5,175,286













Total enterprise value





$





7,380,951













$





7,336,142















(1) Total equity market capitalization is calculated as diluted shares multiplied by the closing market price per share, which includes 138.4 million and 138.2 million diluted shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and the closing market price per share of $36.49 and $37.46 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.





(2) Fully diluted shares include common stock and OP units.







The following table presents the Company’s calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA



re



and net debt to total enterprise value as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA



re



- annualized



:























Net debt





$





2,330,954













$





2,160,856













Adjusted EBITDA



re



- annualized



(1)











442,171

















430,584













Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA



re



- annualized





5.3





x









5.0





x





























Net debt to total enterprise value:





















Net debt





$





2,330,954













$





2,160,856













Total enterprise value









7,380,951

















7,336,142













Net debt to total enterprise value









31.6





%













29.5





%











(1) Adjusted EBITDA



re



is based on a trailing twelve month period.













Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (the “Company”) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “seek,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “plan,” “focus,” “priority,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “look forward,” “optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this earnings release. Such statements include, but are not limited to: (a) statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, initiatives, and prospects; (b) statements about the Company’s underwritten incremental yields; and (c) statements about the Company’s future results of operations, capital expenditures, and liquidity. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, without limitation: (i) changes in national, regional, or local economic climates; (ii) local market conditions, including an oversupply of space in, or a reduction in demand for, properties similar to those in the Company’s portfolio; (iii) vacancies, changes in market rental rates, and the need to periodically repair, renovate, and re-let space; (iv) competition from other available shopping centers and the attractiveness of properties in the Company’s portfolio to its tenants; (v) the financial stability of the Company’s tenants, including, without limitation, their ability to pay rent; (vi) the Company’s ability to pay down, refinance, restructure, or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; (vii) increases in the Company’s borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (viii) potential liability for environmental matters; (ix) damage to the Company’s properties from catastrophic weather and other natural events, and the physical effects of climate change; (x) the Company’s ability and willingness to maintain its qualification as a REIT in light of economic, market, legal, tax, and other considerations; (xi) changes in tax, real estate, environmental, and zoning laws; (xii) information technology security breaches; (xiii) the Company’s corporate responsibility initiatives; (xiv) loss of key executives; (xv) the concentration of the Company’s portfolio in a limited number of industries, geographies, or investments; (xvi) the economic, political, and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, pandemics or other health crises; (xvii) the Company’s ability to re-lease its properties on the same or better terms, or at all, in the event of non-renewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to replace an existing tenant; (xviii) the loss or bankruptcy of the Company’s tenants; (xix) to the extent the Company is seeking to dispose of properties, the Company’s ability to do so at attractive prices or at all; and (xx) the impact of tariffs and global trade disruptions on the Company, its tenants, and consumers, including the impact on inflation, supply chains, and consumer sentiment. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the SEC and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 11, 2025, as updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic and/or current reports filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the Company’s performance in future periods. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Investors:







Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations





(513) 692-3399







kgreen@phillipsedison.com







Hannah Harper, Senior Manager of Investor Relations





(513) 824-7122







hharper@phillipsedison.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.