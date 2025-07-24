Stocks
PECO

Phillips Edison & Company Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Earnings Guidance

July 24, 2025 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Phillips Edison & Company reported Q2 2025 financial results, increasing earnings guidance and demonstrating strong operational metrics across its shopping centers.

Quiver AI Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. reported its financial and operational results for Q2 2025, highlighting a net income of $12.8 million and a year-to-date income of $39.1 million. The company also announced an increase in its full-year earnings guidance, with significant growth in funds from operations (FFO) and same-center net operating income (NOI) of 4.2%. Key performance indicators included a strong leased portfolio occupancy at 97.4% and strategic acquisitions totaling $133.3 million. CEO Jeff Edison emphasized the company's solid results and strong retailer demand, which positions PECO for continued growth amid macroeconomic uncertainties. The company intends to maintain a robust balance sheet while pursuing additional acquisitions. A conference call to discuss these results further is scheduled for July 25, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Increased full year 2025 earnings guidance, indicating confidence in financial performance with projected year-over-year growth of 6.3% in Nareit FFO and 6.0% in Core FFO.
  • Same-center net operating income (NOI) growth of 4.2% year-over-year, demonstrating strong operational performance.
  • Strong leased portfolio occupancy rates, with overall occupancy at 97.4% and same-center occupancy at 97.6%, reflecting healthy demand for properties.
  • Executed leases with significant rent spreads, including a 34.6% rent spread on new leases during the quarter, highlighting successful leasing strategies.

Potential Negatives

  • Second quarter 2025 net income attributable to stockholders decreased to $12.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024.
  • The company's same-center leased inline occupancy dropped to 94.8% in the current quarter, down from 95.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • The increase in net debt to adjusted EBITDAre ratio, which rose to 5.4x from 5.0x, indicates a decline in the company's leverage position.

FAQ

What are Phillips Edison's financial highlights for Q2 2025?

In Q2 2025, PECO reported net income of $12.8 million, Nareit FFO of $86.0 million, and Core FFO of $88.2 million.

How has PECO's earnings guidance changed for 2025?

PECO has increased its full-year 2025 earnings guidance, anticipating 6.3% Nareit FFO growth and 6.0% Core FFO growth year-over-year.

What is the leased portfolio occupancy rate for PECO?

As of June 30, 2025, PECO reported a strong leased portfolio occupancy of 97.4% and a same-center leased occupancy of 97.6%.

How many shopping centers did PECO acquire in 2025?

PECO acquired six shopping centers for $133.3 million during the second quarter and has completed $287 million in acquisitions year-to-date.

When will PECO discuss its financial results?

PECO will host a conference call on July 25, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second-quarter results and updates.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $PECO Data Alerts


Sign Up

$PECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $PECO stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PECO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PECO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PECO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PECO forecast page.

$PECO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PECO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PECO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $37.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $36.0 on 03/26/2025

Full Release



CINCINNATI, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today reported financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2025 and increased full year 2025 earnings guidance. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, net income attributable to stockholders was $12.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, and $39.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, respectively.




Highlights for the


Second


Quarter and Subsequent




  • Reported Nareit FFO of $86.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share


  • Reported Core FFO of $88.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share


  • The midpoint of increased full year 2025 Nareit FFO guidance represents 6.3% year-over-year growth


  • The midpoint of increased full year 2025 Core FFO guidance represents 6.0% year-over-year growth


  • Increased same-center NOI year-over-year by 4.2%


  • The midpoint of full year 2025 same-center NOI guidance represents 3.35% year-over-year growth


  • Reported strong leased portfolio occupancy of 97.4% and same-center leased portfolio occupancy of 97.6%


  • Reported strong leased inline occupancy of 94.8% and same-center leased inline occupancy of 94.8%


  • Executed portfolio comparable new leases at a rent spread of 34.6% and inline comparable new leases at a rent spread of 28.1% during the quarter


  • Executed portfolio comparable renewal leases at a rent spread of 19.1% and inline comparable renewal leases at a rent spread of 20.7% during the quarter


  • Acquired six shopping centers for a total of $133.3 million at PECO’s total prorated share and sold one outparcel for a total of $0.1 million at PECO’s total prorated share


  • Subsequent to quarter end, acquired one shopping center for $7.6 million at PECO’s total prorated share


  • As previously announced, completed a public debt offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2032, and 95.0% of total debt was fixed-rate at quarter end


  • Full year 2025 gross acquisitions guidance reflects a range of $350 million to $450 million




Management Commentary



Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PECO stated: “We are pleased to report another quarter of solid operating and financial results, with same-center NOI growth of 4.2% and Core FFO per share growth of 8.5%, reflecting the growth opportunity in our grocery-anchored portfolio. Retailer demand remains strong, and PECO’s platform is driving meaningful earnings growth. We are also capturing a meaningful portion of the transaction market with $287 million of acquisitions completed to date at our share. Although we recognize the current macroeconomic uncertainty, PECO’s strong balance sheet and highly-experienced team are well-positioned to drive continued earnings growth and market-leading operating metrics.”




Financial Results




Net Income



Second quarter 2025 net income attributable to stockholders totaled $12.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024.



For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income attributable to stockholders totaled $39.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $32.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.




Nareit FFO



Second quarter 2025 funds from operations attributable to stockholders and operating partnership (“OP”) unit holders as defined by Nareit (“Nareit FFO”) increased 9.8% to $86.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $78.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024.



For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Nareit FFO increased 10.5% to $175.1 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $158.4 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, during the same period a year ago.




Core FFO



Second quarter 2025 core funds from operations attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders (“Core FFO”) increased 10.3% to $88.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $80.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024.



For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Core FFO increased 10.7% to $179.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $161.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.




Same-Center NOI



Second quarter 2025 same-center net operating income (“NOI”) increased 4.2% to $114.5 million, compared to $109.8 million during the second quarter of 2024.



For the six months ended June 30, 2025, same-center NOI increased 4.1% to $229.6 million, compared to $220.6 million during the same period a year ago.




Portfolio Overview




Portfolio Statistics



As of June 30, 2025, PECO’s wholly-owned portfolio consisted of 303 properties, totaling approximately 34.0 million square feet, located in 31 states. This compared to 286 properties, totaling approximately 32.6 million square feet, located in 31 states as of June 30, 2024.



Leased portfolio occupancy was 97.4% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 97.5% as of June 30, 2024. Same-center leased portfolio occupancy was 97.6% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 97.5% as of June 30, 2024.



Leased anchor occupancy was 98.9% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 98.8% as of June 30, 2024. . Same-center leased anchor occupancy was 99.1% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 98.8% as of June 30, 2024.



Leased inline occupancy was 94.8% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 95.1% as of June 30, 2024. Same-center leased inline occupancy was at 94.8% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 95.1% as of June 30, 2024.




Leasing Activity



During the second quarter of 2025, 276 leases were executed totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet. This compared to 277 leases executed totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet during the second quarter of 2024.



For the six months ended June 30, 2025, 510 leases were executed totaling approximately 2.9 million square feet. This compared to 522 leases executed totaling approximately 3.0 million square feet during the same period in 2024.



During the second quarter of 2025, comparable rent spreads, which represent the percentage increase of new or renewal leases to the expiring lease of a unit that was occupied within the past twelve months, were 34.6% for new leases, 19.1% for renewal leases and 22.8% combined.



Comparable rent spreads during the six months ended June 30, 2025 were 31.8% for new leases, 19.9% for renewal leases and 22.6% combined.




Transaction Activity - Wholly-Owned



During the second quarter of 2025, the Company acquired five shopping centers for a total of $128.0 million. The Company expects to drive value in these assets through occupancy increases and rent growth, as well as potential future development of ground-up outparcel retail spaces. The second quarter 2025 acquisitions consisted of:




  • Clayton Station, a 66,724 square foot shopping center anchored by Safeway located in a San Francisco, California suburb.


  • Oak Creek Center, a 104,124 square foot shopping center located in a Columbus, Ohio suburb.


  • Cross Creek Centre, a 37,192 square foot shopping center located in a Miami, Florida suburb.


  • Westgate Shopping Center, a 216,822 square foot shopping center anchored by Target located in a Cleveland, Ohio suburb.


  • Hampton Pointe, a 38,133 square foot shopping center anchored by Walmart located in a Durham, North Carolina suburb.





During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company acquired ten shopping centers for a total of $266.4 million. During the same period, one property was sold for a total of $24.9 million.




Transaction Activity - Joint Ventures



During the second quarter of 2025, the Company acquired New Bern Plaza, a grocery-anchored shopping center located in a Raleigh, North Carolina suburb, through Neighborhood Grocery Catalyst Fund LLC for PECO’s total prorated share of $5.2 million. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold one outparcel, through Grocery Retail Partners I LLC, for PECO’s total prorated share of $0.1 million.



During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company acquired two shopping centers through its joint ventures for PECO’s total prorated share of $13.3 million.



Subsequent to quarter end, the Company acquired Village at Sandhill located in a Columbia, South Carolina suburb, through Neighborhood Grocery Catalyst Fund LLC for PECO’s total prorated share of $7.6 million.




Balance Sheet Highlights



As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $972 million of total liquidity, comprised of $9.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, plus $962.8 million of borrowing capacity available on its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility.



As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s trailing twelve month net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 5.4x. This compared to 5.0x at December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s outstanding debt had a weighted-average interest rate of 4.4% and a weighted-average maturity of 5.7 years when including all extension options, and 95.0% of the Company’s total debt was fixed-rate debt.



As previously announced, in June 2025, the Company completed a public debt offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2032. The notes were priced at 99.832% of the principal amount and will mature in August 2032.




2025


Guidance



PECO increased its 2025 earnings guidance, as summarized in the table below, which is based upon the Company’s current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2025. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.




































































































(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Q2 2025 YTD



Updated



Full Year




2025 Guidance



Previous



Full Year




2025 Guidance

Net income per share
$0.31


$0.61 - $0.64


$0.58 - $0.63

Nareit FFO per share
$1.26


$2.50 - $2.54


$2.47 - $2.54

Core FFO per share
$1.29


$2.55 - $2.60


$2.52 - $2.59

Same-Center NOI growth
4.1%


3.10% - 3.60%


3.00% - 3.50%


Portfolio Activity:





Acquisitions, gross

(1)
$279,699


$350,000 - $450,000


$350,000 - $450,000


Other:





Interest expense, net
$53,391


$110,000 - $120,000


$111,000 - $121,000

G&A expense
$25,008


$46,000 - $51,000


$45,000 - $49,000

Non-cash revenue items

(2)
$9,019


$19,000 - $21,000


$18,000 - $20,000

Adjustments for collectibility
$2,673


$4,500 - $7,500


$4,000 - $8,000




















(1)
Includes the prorated portion owned through the Company’s unconsolidated joint ventures.


(2)
Represents straight-line rental income and net amortization of above- and below-market leases.




The Company does not provide a reconciliation for same-center NOI estimates on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items which could be significant to the Company’s results without unreasonable effort.



The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2025 estimated net income to estimated Nareit FFO and Core FFO:




































































































(Unaudited)

Low End


High End

Net income per share
$
0.61


$
0.64

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

1.90



1.91

Gain on sale of real estate assets

(0.04
)


(0.04
)

Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures

0.03



0.03

Nareit FFO per share
$
2.50


$
2.54

Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets

0.01



0.01

Transaction costs and other

0.04



0.05

Core FFO per share
$
2.55


$
2.60











Conference Call Details



PECO will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter 2025 results and provide further business updates. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host the conference call and webcast. Dial-in and webcast information is below.




Second


Quarter


2025


Earnings Conference Call Details:




Date:

Friday, July 25, 2025




Time:

12:00 p.m. ET




Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

(800) 715-9871




International Dial-In Number:

(646) 307-1963




Conference ID:

4551083




Webcast:

Second Quarter 2025 Webcast


Link





Replay:



An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the conference call using the webcast link above. The replay will be archived on PECO’s Investor Relations website under Events & Presentations.



For more information on the Company’s financial results, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.




Connect with PECO



For additional information, please visit


https://www.phillipsedison.com/




Follow PECO on:





About Phillips Edison & Company



Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of June 30, 2025, PECO managed 327 shopping centers, including 303 wholly-owned centers comprising 34.0 million square feet across 31 states and 24 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.



PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at

https://investors.phillipsedison.com

, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.




PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




AS OF


JUNE 30, 2025


AND DECEMBER 31,


2024




(Condensed and Unaudited)




(In thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


ASSETS



Investment in real estate:



Land and improvements
$
1,947,583


$
1,867,227

Building and improvements

4,266,147



4,085,713

In-place lease assets

542,416



523,209

Above-market lease assets

77,711



76,359

Total investment in real estate assets

6,833,857



6,552,508

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(1,873,151
)


(1,771,052
)

Net investment in real estate assets

4,960,706



4,781,456

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

33,744



31,724

Total investment in real estate assets, net

4,994,450



4,813,180

Cash and cash equivalents

5,591



4,881

Restricted cash

3,585



3,768

Goodwill

29,066



29,066

Other assets, net

236,756



195,328

Total assets
$
5,269,448


$
5,046,223






LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Liabilities:



Debt obligations, net
$
2,393,114


$
2,109,543

Below-market lease liabilities, net

121,140



116,096

Accounts payable and other liabilities

136,024



163,692

Deferred income

24,948



22,907

Total liabilities

2,675,226



2,412,238

Equity:



Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024









Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 125,611 and 125,120 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1,256



1,251

Additional paid-in capital

3,657,722



3,646,801

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,989



4,305

Accumulated deficit

(1,370,828
)


(1,332,435
)

Total stockholders’ equity

2,290,139



2,319,922

Noncontrolling interests

304,083



314,063

Total equity

2,594,222



2,633,985

Total liabilities and equity
$
5,269,448


$
5,046,223











PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




FOR THE


THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED


JUNE 30, 2025


AND


2024




(Condensed and Unaudited)




(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,




2025




2024




2025




2024


Revenues:







Rental income
$
173,467


$
158,286


$
347,650


$
316,354

Fees and management income

3,316



2,522



6,099



5,087

Other property income

970



707



2,315



1,376

Total revenues

177,753



161,515



356,064



322,817


Operating Expenses:







Property operating

29,322



27,399



59,258



53,933

Real estate taxes

21,279



19,474



42,358



38,328

General and administrative

12,922



11,133



25,008



22,946

Depreciation and amortization

71,203



61,172



136,477



121,378

Total operating expenses

134,726



119,178



263,101



236,585


Other:







Interest expense, net

(27,719
)


(23,621
)


(53,391
)


(46,956
)

(Loss) gain on disposal of property, net

(66
)


(10
)


5,543



(15
)

Other expense, net

(990
)


(1,720
)


(1,970
)


(2,649
)

Net income

14,252



16,986



43,145



36,612

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,468
)


(1,715
)


(4,052
)


(3,671
)

Net income attributable to stockholders
$
12,784


$
15,271


$
39,093


$
32,941


Earnings per share of common stock:







Net income per share attributable to stockholders - basic and diluted
$
0.10


$
0.12


$
0.31


$
0.27



















Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures





Same-Center Net Operating Income




The Company presents Same-Center NOI as a supplemental measure of its performance. The Company defines NOI as total operating revenues, adjusted to exclude non-cash revenue items, less property operating expenses and real estate taxes. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, Same-Center NOI represents the NOI for the 280 properties that were wholly-owned and operational for the entire portion of all comparable reporting periods. The Company believes Same-Center NOI provides useful information to its investors about its financial and operating performance because it provides a performance measure of the revenues and expenses directly involved in owning and operating real estate assets and provides a perspective not immediately apparent from net income (loss). Because Same-Center NOI excludes the change in NOI from properties acquired or disposed of after December 31, 2023, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates, and operating costs on properties that were operational for all comparable periods. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Center NOI, and accordingly, PECO’s Same-Center NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.



Same-Center NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company’s financial performance as it does not reflect the operations of its entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income (expense), or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties that could materially impact its results from operations.





Nareit Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations




Nareit FFO is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”) defines FFO as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: (i) gains (or losses) from sales of property and gains (or losses) from change in control; (ii) depreciation and amortization related to real estate; and (iii) impairment losses on real estate and impairments of in-substance real estate investments in investees that are driven by measurable decreases in the fair value of the depreciable real estate held by the unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect Nareit FFO on the same basis. The Company calculates Nareit FFO in a manner consistent with the Nareit definition.



Core FFO is an additional financial performance measure used by the Company as Nareit FFO includes certain non-comparable items that affect its performance over time. The Company believes that Core FFO is helpful in assisting management and investors with the assessment of the sustainability of operating performance in future periods, and that it is more reflective of its core operating performance and provides an additional measure to compare PECO’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that may cause short-term fluctuations in net income (loss). To arrive at Core FFO, the Company adjusts Nareit FFO to exclude certain recurring and non-recurring items including, but not limited to: (i) depreciation and amortization of corporate assets; (ii) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (iii) adjustments related to our investments in unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) gains or losses on the extinguishment or modification of debt and other; (v) other impairment charges; (vi) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (vii) realized performance income.



Nareit FFO and Core FFO should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) under GAAP, as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Core FFO may not be a useful measure of the impact of long-term operating performance on value if the Company does not continue to operate its business plan in the manner currently contemplated.



Accordingly, Nareit FFO and Core FFO should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s Nareit FFO and Core FFO, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.





Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate and Adjusted EBITDAre




Nareit defines Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (“EBITDA

re

”) as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP before: (i) interest expense; (ii) income tax expense; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) gains or losses from disposition of depreciable property; and (v) impairment write-downs of depreciable property. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect EBITDA

re

on the same basis.



Adjusted EBITDA

re

is an additional performance measure used by the Company as EBITDA

re

includes certain non-comparable items that affect the Company’s performance over time. To arrive at Adjusted EBITDA

re,

the Company excludes certain recurring and non-recurring items from EBITDA

re

, including, but not limited to: (i) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (ii) other impairment charges; (iii) adjustments related to our investments in unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (v) realized performance income.



The Company uses EBITDA

re

and Adjusted EBITDA

re

as additional measures of operating performance which allow it to compare earnings independent of capital structure, determine debt service and fixed cost coverage, and measure enterprise value. Additionally, the Company believes they are a useful indicator of its ability to support its debt obligations. EBITDA

re

and Adjusted EBITDA

re

should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Accordingly, EBITDA

re

and Adjusted EBITDA

re

should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s EBITDA

re

and Adjusted EBITDA

re

, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.





Same-Center Net Operating Income


—The table below compares Same-Center NOI (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30,


Favorable (Unfavorable)


Six Months Ended June 30,


Favorable (Unfavorable)




2025




2024



$ Change


% Change



2025




2024



$ Change


% Change

Revenues:















Rental income

(1)
$
119,559


$
116,653


$
2,906




$
240,902


$
233,703


$
7,199



Tenant recovery income

38,014



35,936



2,078





76,963



73,528



3,435



Reserves for uncollectibility

(2)

(1,202
)


(597
)


(605
)




(2,350
)


(2,435
)


85



Other property income

799



703



96





1,815



1,361



454



Total revenues

157,170



152,695



4,475


2.9
%


317,330



306,157



11,173


3.6
%

Operating expenses:















Property operating expenses

23,516



23,477



(39
)




48,927



47,554



(1,373
)


Real estate taxes

19,192



19,394



202





38,847



38,050



(797
)


Total operating expenses

42,708



42,871



163


0.4
%


87,774



85,604



(2,170
)

(2.5)%

Total Same-Center NOI
$
114,462


$
109,824


$
4,638


4.2
%

$
229,556


$
220,553


$
9,003


4.1
%




















(1)
Excludes straight-line rental income, net amortization of above- and below-market leases, and lease buyout income.


(2)
Includes billings that will not be recognized as revenue until cash is collected or the Neighbor resumes regular payments and/or the Company deems it appropriate to resume recording revenue on an accrual basis, rather than on a cash basis.






Same-Center Net Operating Income Reconciliation


—Below is a reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Same-Center NOI (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,




2025




2024




2025




2024

Net income
$
14,252


$
16,986


$
43,145


$
36,612

Adjusted to exclude:







Fees and management income

(3,316
)


(2,522
)


(6,099
)


(5,087
)

Straight-line rental income

(1)

(2,279
)


(2,072
)


(4,954
)


(4,437
)

Net amortization of above- and below-market leases

(2,128
)


(1,570
)


(4,072
)


(2,989
)

Lease buyout income

(179
)


(205
)


(1,918
)


(451
)

General and administrative expenses

12,922



11,133



25,008



22,946

Depreciation and amortization

71,203



61,172



136,477



121,378

Interest expense, net

27,719



23,621



53,391



46,956

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, net

66



10



(5,543
)


15

Other expense, net

990



1,720



1,970



2,649

Property operating expenses related to fees and management income

1,007



319



1,903



1,345

NOI for real estate investments

120,257



108,592



239,308



218,937

Less: Non-same-center NOI

(2)

(5,795
)


1,232



(9,752
)


1,616

Total Same-Center NOI
$
114,462


$
109,824


$
229,556


$
220,553









Period-end Same-Center Leased Occupancy %





97.6
%


97.5
%




















(1)
Includes straight-line rent adjustments for Neighbors for whom revenue is being recorded on a cash basis.


(2)
Includes operating revenues and expenses from non-same-center properties, which includes properties acquired or sold, and corporate activities.






Nareit FFO and Core FFO


—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of Nareit FFO and Core FFO and provides additional information related to its operations (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024




2025




2024


Calculation of Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders







Net income
$
14,252

$
16,986


$
43,145


$
36,612

Adjustments:







Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

70,806


60,711



135,703



120,487

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, net

66


10



(5,543
)


15

Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures

892


661



1,759



1,310

Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders
$
86,016

$
78,368


$
175,064


$
158,424


Calculation of Core FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders







Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders
$
86,016

$
78,368


$
175,064


$
158,424

Adjustments:







Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets

397


461



774



891

Transaction and acquisition expenses

1,789


1,146



3,111



2,320

(Gain) loss on extinguishment or modification of debt and other, net





(1
)


1



(1
)

Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures

7


2



32



5

Core FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders
$
88,209

$
79,976


$
178,982


$
161,639










Nareit FFO/Core FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders per Diluted Share







Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted

138,910


136,439



138,929



136,456

Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted
$
0.62

$
0.57


$
1.26


$
1.16

Core FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted
$
0.64

$
0.59


$
1.29


$
1.18



















EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre


—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of EBITDA

re

and Adjusted EBITDA

re

(in thousands):

Three Months Ended




June 30,


Six Months Ended




June 30,


Year Ended December 31,




2025



2024



2025




2024



2024


Calculation of EBITDA



re









Net income
$
14,252

$
16,986

$
43,145


$
36,612

$
69,696

Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization

71,203


61,172


136,477



121,378


253,016

Interest expense, net

27,719


23,621


53,391



46,956


96,990

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, net

66


10


(5,543
)


15


30

Federal, state, and local tax expense

234


464


380



601


1,821

Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures

1,366


934


2,644



1,862


4,025

EBITDA

re
$
114,840

$
103,187

$
230,494


$
207,424

$
425,578


Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA



re









EBITDA

re
$
114,840

$
103,187

$
230,494


$
207,424

$
425,578

Adjustments:









Transaction and acquisition expenses

1,789


1,146


3,111



2,320


4,993

Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures

7


2


32



5


13

Adjusted EBITDA

re
$
116,636

$
104,335

$
233,637


$
209,749

$
430,584



















Financial Leverage Ratios

—The Company believes its net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

re

, net debt to total enterprise value, and debt covenant compliance as of June 30, 2025 allow it access to future borrowings as needed in the near term. The following table presents the Company’s calculation of net debt and total enterprise value, inclusive of its prorated portion of net debt and cash and cash equivalents owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures, as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands):

June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Net debt:



Total debt, excluding discounts, market adjustments, and deferred financing expenses
$
2,461,548

$
2,166,326

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

6,915


5,470

Total net debt
$
2,454,633

$
2,160,856





Enterprise value:



Net debt
$
2,454,633

$
2,160,856

Total equity market capitalization

(1)(2)

4,848,993


5,175,286

Total enterprise value
$
7,303,626

$
7,336,142




















(1)
Total equity market capitalization is calculated as diluted shares multiplied by the closing market price per share, which includes 138.4 million and 138.2 million diluted shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and the closing market price per share of $35.03 and $37.46 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.


(2)
Fully diluted shares include common stock and OP units.




The following table presents the Company’s calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

re

and net debt to total enterprise value as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

re

- annualized

:



Net debt
$
2,454,633


$
2,160,856

Adjusted EBITDA

re

- annualized

(1)

454,472



430,584

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

re

- annualized
5.4x

5.0x





Net debt to total enterprise value:



Net debt
$
2,454,633


$
2,160,856

Total enterprise value

7,303,626



7,336,142

Net debt to total enterprise value

33.6
%


29.5
%
















(1)
Adjusted EBITDA

re

is based on a trailing twelve month period.





Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (the “Company”) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “seek,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “plan,” “focus,” “priority,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “look forward,” “optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this earnings release. Such statements include, but are not limited to: (a) statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, initiatives, and prospects; (b) statements about the Company’s underwritten incremental yields; and (c) statements about the Company’s future results of operations, capital expenditures, and liquidity. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, without limitation: (i) changes in national, regional, or local economic climates; (ii) local market conditions, including an oversupply of space in, or a reduction in demand for, properties similar to those in the Company’s portfolio; (iii) vacancies, changes in market rental rates, and the need to periodically repair, renovate, and re-let space; (iv) competition from other available shopping centers and the attractiveness of properties in the Company’s portfolio to its tenants; (v) the financial stability of the Company’s tenants, including, without limitation, their ability to pay rent; (vi) the Company’s ability to pay down, refinance, restructure, or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; (vii) increases in the Company’s borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (viii) potential liability for environmental matters; (ix) damage to the Company’s properties from catastrophic weather and other natural events, and the physical effects of climate change; (x) the Company’s ability and willingness to maintain its qualification as a REIT in light of economic, market, legal, tax, and other considerations; (xi) changes in tax, real estate, environmental, and zoning laws; (xii) information technology security breaches; (xiii) the Company’s corporate responsibility initiatives; (xiv) loss of key executives; (xv) the concentration of the Company’s portfolio in a limited number of industries, geographies, or investments; (xvi) the economic, political, and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, pandemics or other health crises; (xvii) the Company’s ability to re-lease its properties on the same or better terms, or at all, in the event of non-renewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to replace an existing tenant; (xviii) the loss or bankruptcy of the Company’s tenants; (xix) to the extent the Company is seeking to dispose of properties, the Company’s ability to do so at attractive prices or at all; and (xx) the impact of tariffs and global trade disruptions on the Company, its tenants, and consumers, including the impact on inflation, supply chains, and consumer sentiment. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the SEC and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 11, 2025, as updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic and/or current reports filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at

www.sec.gov

. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the Company’s performance in future periods. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.




Investors:



Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations


(513) 692-3399



kgreen@phillipsedison.com



Hannah Harper, Senior Manager of Investor Relations


(513) 824-7122



hharper@phillipsedison.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PECO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.