Phillips Edison & Company Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company reported Q2 2025 financial results, increasing earnings guidance and demonstrating strong operational metrics across its shopping centers.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. reported its financial and operational results for Q2 2025, highlighting a net income of $12.8 million and a year-to-date income of $39.1 million. The company also announced an increase in its full-year earnings guidance, with significant growth in funds from operations (FFO) and same-center net operating income (NOI) of 4.2%. Key performance indicators included a strong leased portfolio occupancy at 97.4% and strategic acquisitions totaling $133.3 million. CEO Jeff Edison emphasized the company's solid results and strong retailer demand, which positions PECO for continued growth amid macroeconomic uncertainties. The company intends to maintain a robust balance sheet while pursuing additional acquisitions. A conference call to discuss these results further is scheduled for July 25, 2025.

Potential Positives

Increased full year 2025 earnings guidance, indicating confidence in financial performance with projected year-over-year growth of 6.3% in Nareit FFO and 6.0% in Core FFO.

Same-center net operating income (NOI) growth of 4.2% year-over-year, demonstrating strong operational performance.

Strong leased portfolio occupancy rates, with overall occupancy at 97.4% and same-center occupancy at 97.6%, reflecting healthy demand for properties.

Executed leases with significant rent spreads, including a 34.6% rent spread on new leases during the quarter, highlighting successful leasing strategies.

Potential Negatives

Second quarter 2025 net income attributable to stockholders decreased to $12.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024.

The company's same-center leased inline occupancy dropped to 94.8% in the current quarter, down from 95.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The increase in net debt to adjusted EBITDAre ratio, which rose to 5.4x from 5.0x, indicates a decline in the company's leverage position.

FAQ

What are Phillips Edison's financial highlights for Q2 2025?

In Q2 2025, PECO reported net income of $12.8 million, Nareit FFO of $86.0 million, and Core FFO of $88.2 million.

How has PECO's earnings guidance changed for 2025?

PECO has increased its full-year 2025 earnings guidance, anticipating 6.3% Nareit FFO growth and 6.0% Core FFO growth year-over-year.

What is the leased portfolio occupancy rate for PECO?

As of June 30, 2025, PECO reported a strong leased portfolio occupancy of 97.4% and a same-center leased occupancy of 97.6%.

How many shopping centers did PECO acquire in 2025?

PECO acquired six shopping centers for $133.3 million during the second quarter and has completed $287 million in acquisitions year-to-date.

When will PECO discuss its financial results?

PECO will host a conference call on July 25, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second-quarter results and updates.

$PECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $PECO stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PECO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PECO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

$PECO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PECO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PECO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $37.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $36.0 on 03/26/2025

CINCINNATI, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today reported financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2025 and increased full year 2025 earnings guidance. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, net income attributable to stockholders was $12.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, and $39.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, respectively.







Highlights for the





Second





Quarter and Subsequent









Reported Nareit FFO of $86.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share



Reported Core FFO of $88.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share



The midpoint of increased full year 2025 Nareit FFO guidance represents 6.3% year-over-year growth



The midpoint of increased full year 2025 Core FFO guidance represents 6.0% year-over-year growth



Increased same-center NOI year-over-year by 4.2%



The midpoint of full year 2025 same-center NOI guidance represents 3.35% year-over-year growth



Reported strong leased portfolio occupancy of 97.4% and same-center leased portfolio occupancy of 97.6%



Reported strong leased inline occupancy of 94.8% and same-center leased inline occupancy of 94.8%



Executed portfolio comparable new leases at a rent spread of 34.6% and inline comparable new leases at a rent spread of 28.1% during the quarter



Executed portfolio comparable renewal leases at a rent spread of 19.1% and inline comparable renewal leases at a rent spread of 20.7% during the quarter



Acquired six shopping centers for a total of $133.3 million at PECO’s total prorated share and sold one outparcel for a total of $0.1 million at PECO’s total prorated share



Subsequent to quarter end, acquired one shopping center for $7.6 million at PECO’s total prorated share



As previously announced, completed a public debt offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2032, and 95.0% of total debt was fixed-rate at quarter end



Full year 2025 gross acquisitions guidance reflects a range of $350 million to $450 million









Management Commentary







Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PECO stated: “We are pleased to report another quarter of solid operating and financial results, with same-center NOI growth of 4.2% and Core FFO per share growth of 8.5%, reflecting the growth opportunity in our grocery-anchored portfolio. Retailer demand remains strong, and PECO’s platform is driving meaningful earnings growth. We are also capturing a meaningful portion of the transaction market with $287 million of acquisitions completed to date at our share. Although we recognize the current macroeconomic uncertainty, PECO’s strong balance sheet and highly-experienced team are well-positioned to drive continued earnings growth and market-leading operating metrics.”







Financial Results









Net Income







Second quarter 2025 net income attributable to stockholders totaled $12.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024.





For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income attributable to stockholders totaled $39.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $32.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.







Nareit FFO







Second quarter 2025 funds from operations attributable to stockholders and operating partnership (“OP”) unit holders as defined by Nareit (“Nareit FFO”) increased 9.8% to $86.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $78.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024.





For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Nareit FFO increased 10.5% to $175.1 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $158.4 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, during the same period a year ago.







Core FFO







Second quarter 2025 core funds from operations attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders (“Core FFO”) increased 10.3% to $88.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $80.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024.





For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Core FFO increased 10.7% to $179.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $161.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.







Same-Center NOI







Second quarter 2025 same-center net operating income (“NOI”) increased 4.2% to $114.5 million, compared to $109.8 million during the second quarter of 2024.





For the six months ended June 30, 2025, same-center NOI increased 4.1% to $229.6 million, compared to $220.6 million during the same period a year ago.







Portfolio Overview









Portfolio Statistics







As of June 30, 2025, PECO’s wholly-owned portfolio consisted of 303 properties, totaling approximately 34.0 million square feet, located in 31 states. This compared to 286 properties, totaling approximately 32.6 million square feet, located in 31 states as of June 30, 2024.





Leased portfolio occupancy was 97.4% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 97.5% as of June 30, 2024. Same-center leased portfolio occupancy was 97.6% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 97.5% as of June 30, 2024.





Leased anchor occupancy was 98.9% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 98.8% as of June 30, 2024. . Same-center leased anchor occupancy was 99.1% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 98.8% as of June 30, 2024.





Leased inline occupancy was 94.8% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 95.1% as of June 30, 2024. Same-center leased inline occupancy was at 94.8% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 95.1% as of June 30, 2024.







Leasing Activity







During the second quarter of 2025, 276 leases were executed totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet. This compared to 277 leases executed totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet during the second quarter of 2024.





For the six months ended June 30, 2025, 510 leases were executed totaling approximately 2.9 million square feet. This compared to 522 leases executed totaling approximately 3.0 million square feet during the same period in 2024.





During the second quarter of 2025, comparable rent spreads, which represent the percentage increase of new or renewal leases to the expiring lease of a unit that was occupied within the past twelve months, were 34.6% for new leases, 19.1% for renewal leases and 22.8% combined.





Comparable rent spreads during the six months ended June 30, 2025 were 31.8% for new leases, 19.9% for renewal leases and 22.6% combined.







Transaction Activity - Wholly-Owned







During the second quarter of 2025, the Company acquired five shopping centers for a total of $128.0 million. The Company expects to drive value in these assets through occupancy increases and rent growth, as well as potential future development of ground-up outparcel retail spaces. The second quarter 2025 acquisitions consisted of:







Clayton Station, a 66,724 square foot shopping center anchored by Safeway located in a San Francisco, California suburb.



Oak Creek Center, a 104,124 square foot shopping center located in a Columbus, Ohio suburb.



Cross Creek Centre, a 37,192 square foot shopping center located in a Miami, Florida suburb.



Westgate Shopping Center, a 216,822 square foot shopping center anchored by Target located in a Cleveland, Ohio suburb.



Hampton Pointe, a 38,133 square foot shopping center anchored by Walmart located in a Durham, North Carolina suburb.











During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company acquired ten shopping centers for a total of $266.4 million. During the same period, one property was sold for a total of $24.9 million.







Transaction Activity - Joint Ventures







During the second quarter of 2025, the Company acquired New Bern Plaza, a grocery-anchored shopping center located in a Raleigh, North Carolina suburb, through Neighborhood Grocery Catalyst Fund LLC for PECO’s total prorated share of $5.2 million. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold one outparcel, through Grocery Retail Partners I LLC, for PECO’s total prorated share of $0.1 million.





During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company acquired two shopping centers through its joint ventures for PECO’s total prorated share of $13.3 million.





Subsequent to quarter end, the Company acquired Village at Sandhill located in a Columbia, South Carolina suburb, through Neighborhood Grocery Catalyst Fund LLC for PECO’s total prorated share of $7.6 million.







Balance Sheet Highlights







As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $972 million of total liquidity, comprised of $9.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, plus $962.8 million of borrowing capacity available on its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility.





As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s trailing twelve month net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 5.4x. This compared to 5.0x at December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s outstanding debt had a weighted-average interest rate of 4.4% and a weighted-average maturity of 5.7 years when including all extension options, and 95.0% of the Company’s total debt was fixed-rate debt.





As previously announced, in June 2025, the Company completed a public debt offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2032. The notes were priced at 99.832% of the principal amount and will mature in August 2032.







2025





Guidance







PECO increased its 2025 earnings guidance, as summarized in the table below, which is based upon the Company’s current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2025. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.









(in thousands, except per share amounts)







Q2 2025 YTD















Updated







Full Year









2025 Guidance















Previous







Full Year









2025 Guidance











Net income per share





$0.31











$0.61 - $0.64













$0.58 - $0.63











Nareit FFO per share





$1.26











$2.50 - $2.54













$2.47 - $2.54











Core FFO per share





$1.29











$2.55 - $2.60













$2.52 - $2.59











Same-Center NOI growth





4.1%











3.10% - 3.60%













3.00% - 3.50%













Portfolio Activity:































Acquisitions, gross



(1)







$279,699











$350,000 - $450,000













$350,000 - $450,000













Other:































Interest expense, net





$53,391











$110,000 - $120,000













$111,000 - $121,000











G&A expense





$25,008











$46,000 - $51,000













$45,000 - $49,000











Non-cash revenue items



(2)







$9,019











$19,000 - $21,000













$18,000 - $20,000











Adjustments for collectibility





$2,673











$4,500 - $7,500













$4,000 - $8,000

























Includes the prorated portion owned through the Company’s unconsolidated joint ventures.











Represents straight-line rental income and net amortization of above- and below-market leases.





















The Company does not provide a reconciliation for same-center NOI estimates on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items which could be significant to the Company’s results without unreasonable effort.





The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2025 estimated net income to estimated Nareit FFO and Core FFO:









(Unaudited)







Low End













High End











Net income per share





$





0.61













$





0.64













Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets









1.90

















1.91













Gain on sale of real estate assets









(0.04





)













(0.04





)









Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures









0.03

















0.03













Nareit FFO per share





$





2.50













$





2.54













Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets









0.01

















0.01













Transaction costs and other









0.04

















0.05













Core FFO per share





$





2.55













$





2.60



















































Conference Call Details







PECO will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter 2025 results and provide further business updates. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host the conference call and webcast. Dial-in and webcast information is below.







Second





Quarter





2025





Earnings Conference Call Details:









Date:



Friday, July 25, 2025







Time:



12:00 p.m. ET







Toll-Free Dial-In Number:



(800) 715-9871







International Dial-In Number:



(646) 307-1963







Conference ID:



4551083







Webcast:



Second Quarter 2025 Webcast





Link











Replay:







An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the conference call using the webcast link above. The replay will be archived on PECO’s Investor Relations website under Events & Presentations.





For more information on the Company’s financial results, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.







Connect with PECO







For additional information, please visit





https://www.phillipsedison.com/









Follow PECO on:







X at





https://x.com/PhillipsEdison







Facebook at





https://www.facebook.com/phillipsedison.co







Instagram at





https://www.instagram.com/phillips.edison/





; and



Find PECO on LinkedIn at





https://www.linkedin.com/company/phillipsedison&company













About Phillips Edison & Company







Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of June 30, 2025, PECO managed 327 shopping centers, including 303 wholly-owned centers comprising 34.0 million square feet across 31 states and 24 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.





PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at



https://investors.phillipsedison.com



, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









AS OF





JUNE 30, 2025





AND DECEMBER 31,





2024









(Condensed and Unaudited)









(In thousands, except per share amounts)

















June 30, 2025













December 31, 2024













ASSETS























Investment in real estate:





















Land and improvements





$





1,947,583













$





1,867,227













Building and improvements









4,266,147

















4,085,713













In-place lease assets









542,416

















523,209













Above-market lease assets









77,711

















76,359













Total investment in real estate assets









6,833,857

















6,552,508













Accumulated depreciation and amortization









(1,873,151





)













(1,771,052





)









Net investment in real estate assets









4,960,706

















4,781,456













Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures









33,744

















31,724













Total investment in real estate assets, net









4,994,450

















4,813,180













Cash and cash equivalents









5,591

















4,881













Restricted cash









3,585

















3,768













Goodwill









29,066

















29,066













Other assets, net









236,756

















195,328













Total assets





$





5,269,448













$





5,046,223



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Liabilities:





















Debt obligations, net





$





2,393,114













$





2,109,543













Below-market lease liabilities, net









121,140

















116,096













Accounts payable and other liabilities









136,024

















163,692













Deferred income









24,948

















22,907













Total liabilities









2,675,226

















2,412,238













Equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024









—

















—













Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 125,611 and 125,120 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









1,256

















1,251













Additional paid-in capital









3,657,722

















3,646,801













Accumulated other comprehensive income









1,989

















4,305













Accumulated deficit









(1,370,828





)













(1,332,435





)









Total stockholders’ equity









2,290,139

















2,319,922













Noncontrolling interests









304,083

















314,063













Total equity









2,594,222

















2,633,985













Total liabilities and equity





$





5,269,448













$





5,046,223



















































PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









FOR THE





THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30, 2025





AND





2024









(Condensed and Unaudited)









(In thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Revenues:







































Rental income





$





173,467













$





158,286













$





347,650













$





316,354













Fees and management income









3,316

















2,522

















6,099

















5,087













Other property income









970

















707

















2,315

















1,376













Total revenues









177,753

















161,515

















356,064

















322,817















Operating Expenses:







































Property operating









29,322

















27,399

















59,258

















53,933













Real estate taxes









21,279

















19,474

















42,358

















38,328













General and administrative









12,922

















11,133

















25,008

















22,946













Depreciation and amortization









71,203

















61,172

















136,477

















121,378













Total operating expenses









134,726

















119,178

















263,101

















236,585















Other:







































Interest expense, net









(27,719





)













(23,621





)













(53,391





)













(46,956





)









(Loss) gain on disposal of property, net









(66





)













(10





)













5,543

















(15





)









Other expense, net









(990





)













(1,720





)













(1,970





)













(2,649





)









Net income









14,252

















16,986

















43,145

















36,612













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(1,468





)













(1,715





)













(4,052





)













(3,671





)









Net income attributable to stockholders





$





12,784













$





15,271













$





39,093













$





32,941















Earnings per share of common stock:







































Net income per share attributable to stockholders - basic and diluted





$





0.10













$





0.12













$





0.31













$





0.27



















































































Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures











Same-Center Net Operating Income









The Company presents Same-Center NOI as a supplemental measure of its performance. The Company defines NOI as total operating revenues, adjusted to exclude non-cash revenue items, less property operating expenses and real estate taxes. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, Same-Center NOI represents the NOI for the 280 properties that were wholly-owned and operational for the entire portion of all comparable reporting periods. The Company believes Same-Center NOI provides useful information to its investors about its financial and operating performance because it provides a performance measure of the revenues and expenses directly involved in owning and operating real estate assets and provides a perspective not immediately apparent from net income (loss). Because Same-Center NOI excludes the change in NOI from properties acquired or disposed of after December 31, 2023, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates, and operating costs on properties that were operational for all comparable periods. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Center NOI, and accordingly, PECO’s Same-Center NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.





Same-Center NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company’s financial performance as it does not reflect the operations of its entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income (expense), or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties that could materially impact its results from operations.









Nareit Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations









Nareit FFO is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”) defines FFO as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: (i) gains (or losses) from sales of property and gains (or losses) from change in control; (ii) depreciation and amortization related to real estate; and (iii) impairment losses on real estate and impairments of in-substance real estate investments in investees that are driven by measurable decreases in the fair value of the depreciable real estate held by the unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect Nareit FFO on the same basis. The Company calculates Nareit FFO in a manner consistent with the Nareit definition.





Core FFO is an additional financial performance measure used by the Company as Nareit FFO includes certain non-comparable items that affect its performance over time. The Company believes that Core FFO is helpful in assisting management and investors with the assessment of the sustainability of operating performance in future periods, and that it is more reflective of its core operating performance and provides an additional measure to compare PECO’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that may cause short-term fluctuations in net income (loss). To arrive at Core FFO, the Company adjusts Nareit FFO to exclude certain recurring and non-recurring items including, but not limited to: (i) depreciation and amortization of corporate assets; (ii) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (iii) adjustments related to our investments in unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) gains or losses on the extinguishment or modification of debt and other; (v) other impairment charges; (vi) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (vii) realized performance income.





Nareit FFO and Core FFO should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) under GAAP, as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Core FFO may not be a useful measure of the impact of long-term operating performance on value if the Company does not continue to operate its business plan in the manner currently contemplated.





Accordingly, Nareit FFO and Core FFO should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s Nareit FFO and Core FFO, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.









Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate and Adjusted EBITDAre









Nareit defines Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (“EBITDA



re



”) as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP before: (i) interest expense; (ii) income tax expense; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) gains or losses from disposition of depreciable property; and (v) impairment write-downs of depreciable property. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect EBITDA



re



on the same basis.





Adjusted EBITDA



re



is an additional performance measure used by the Company as EBITDA



re



includes certain non-comparable items that affect the Company’s performance over time. To arrive at Adjusted EBITDA



re,



the Company excludes certain recurring and non-recurring items from EBITDA



re



, including, but not limited to: (i) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (ii) other impairment charges; (iii) adjustments related to our investments in unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (v) realized performance income.





The Company uses EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



as additional measures of operating performance which allow it to compare earnings independent of capital structure, determine debt service and fixed cost coverage, and measure enterprise value. Additionally, the Company believes they are a useful indicator of its ability to support its debt obligations. EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Accordingly, EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.









Same-Center Net Operating Income





—The table below compares Same-Center NOI (dollars in thousands):















Three Months Ended June 30,













Favorable (Unfavorable)













Six Months Ended June 30,













Favorable (Unfavorable)





















2025





















2024

















$ Change













% Change

















2025





















2024

















$ Change













% Change











Revenues:





































































Rental income



(1)







$





119,559













$





116,653













$





2,906





















$





240,902













$





233,703













$





7,199





















Tenant recovery income









38,014

















35,936

















2,078

























76,963

















73,528

















3,435





















Reserves for uncollectibility



(2)











(1,202





)













(597





)













(605





)





















(2,350





)













(2,435





)













85





















Other property income









799

















703

















96

























1,815

















1,361

















454





















Total revenues









157,170

















152,695

















4,475













2.9





%













317,330

















306,157

















11,173













3.6





%









Operating expenses:





































































Property operating expenses









23,516

















23,477

















(39





)





















48,927

















47,554

















(1,373





)

















Real estate taxes









19,192

















19,394

















202

























38,847

















38,050

















(797





)

















Total operating expenses









42,708

















42,871

















163













0.4





%













87,774

















85,604

















(2,170





)









(2.5)%









Total Same-Center NOI





$





114,462













$





109,824













$





4,638













4.2





%









$





229,556













$





220,553













$





9,003













4.1





%























(1)







Excludes straight-line rental income, net amortization of above- and below-market leases, and lease buyout income.











(2)







Includes billings that will not be recognized as revenue until cash is collected or the Neighbor resumes regular payments and/or the Company deems it appropriate to resume recording revenue on an accrual basis, rather than on a cash basis.

























Same-Center Net Operating Income Reconciliation





—Below is a reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Same-Center NOI (in thousands):















Three Months Ended June 30,









Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Net income





$





14,252













$





16,986













$





43,145













$





36,612













Adjusted to exclude:





































Fees and management income









(3,316





)













(2,522





)













(6,099





)













(5,087





)









Straight-line rental income



(1)











(2,279





)













(2,072





)













(4,954





)













(4,437





)









Net amortization of above- and below-market leases









(2,128





)













(1,570





)













(4,072





)













(2,989





)









Lease buyout income









(179





)













(205





)













(1,918





)













(451





)









General and administrative expenses









12,922

















11,133

















25,008

















22,946













Depreciation and amortization









71,203

















61,172

















136,477

















121,378













Interest expense, net









27,719

















23,621

















53,391

















46,956













Loss (gain) on disposal of property, net









66

















10

















(5,543





)













15













Other expense, net









990

















1,720

















1,970

















2,649













Property operating expenses related to fees and management income









1,007

















319

















1,903

















1,345













NOI for real estate investments









120,257

















108,592

















239,308

















218,937













Less: Non-same-center NOI



(2)











(5,795





)













1,232

















(9,752





)













1,616













Total Same-Center NOI





$





114,462













$





109,824













$





229,556













$





220,553

















































Period-end Same-Center Leased Occupancy %

























97.6





%













97.5





%























(1)







Includes straight-line rent adjustments for Neighbors for whom revenue is being recorded on a cash basis.











(2)







Includes operating revenues and expenses from non-same-center properties, which includes properties acquired or sold, and corporate activities.

























Nareit FFO and Core FFO





—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of Nareit FFO and Core FFO and provides additional information related to its operations (in thousands, except per share amounts):















Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025

















2024





















2025





















2024

















Calculation of Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders







































Net income





$





14,252









$





16,986













$





43,145













$





36,612













Adjustments:





































Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets









70,806













60,711

















135,703

















120,487













Loss (gain) on disposal of property, net









66













10

















(5,543





)













15













Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures









892













661

















1,759

















1,310













Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders





$





86,016









$





78,368













$





175,064













$





158,424















Calculation of Core FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders







































Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders





$





86,016









$





78,368













$





175,064













$





158,424













Adjustments:





































Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets









397













461

















774

















891













Transaction and acquisition expenses









1,789













1,146

















3,111

















2,320













(Gain) loss on extinguishment or modification of debt and other, net









—













(1





)













1

















(1





)









Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures









7













2

















32

















5













Core FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders





$





88,209









$





79,976













$





178,982













$





161,639



















































Nareit FFO/Core FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders per Diluted Share







































Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted









138,910













136,439

















138,929

















136,456













Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted





$





0.62









$





0.57













$





1.26













$





1.16













Core FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted





$





0.64









$





0.59













$





1.29













$





1.18

















































































EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre





—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of EBITDA



re



and Adjusted EBITDA



re



(in thousands):















Three Months Ended









June 30,













Six Months Ended









June 30,













Year Ended December 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025





















2024

















2024













Calculation of EBITDA







re

















































Net income





$





14,252









$





16,986









$





43,145













$





36,612









$





69,696









Adjustments:













































Depreciation and amortization









71,203













61,172













136,477

















121,378













253,016









Interest expense, net









27,719













23,621













53,391

















46,956













96,990









Loss (gain) on disposal of property, net









66













10













(5,543





)













15













30









Federal, state, and local tax expense









234













464













380

















601













1,821









Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures









1,366













934













2,644

















1,862













4,025









EBITDA



re







$





114,840









$





103,187









$





230,494













$





207,424









$





425,578











Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA







re

















































EBITDA



re







$





114,840









$





103,187









$





230,494













$





207,424









$





425,578









Adjustments:













































Transaction and acquisition expenses









1,789













1,146













3,111

















2,320













4,993









Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures









7













2













32

















5













13









Adjusted EBITDA



re







$





116,636









$





104,335









$





233,637













$





209,749









$





430,584















































































Financial Leverage Ratios



—The Company believes its net debt to Adjusted EBITDA



re



, net debt to total enterprise value, and debt covenant compliance as of June 30, 2025 allow it access to future borrowings as needed in the near term. The following table presents the Company’s calculation of net debt and total enterprise value, inclusive of its prorated portion of net debt and cash and cash equivalents owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures, as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands):















June 30, 2025













December 31, 2024











Net debt:





















Total debt, excluding discounts, market adjustments, and deferred financing expenses





$





2,461,548









$





2,166,326









Less: Cash and cash equivalents









6,915













5,470









Total net debt





$





2,454,633









$





2,160,856





























Enterprise value:





















Net debt





$





2,454,633









$





2,160,856









Total equity market capitalization



(1)(2)











4,848,993













5,175,286









Total enterprise value





$





7,303,626









$





7,336,142























(1)







Total equity market capitalization is calculated as diluted shares multiplied by the closing market price per share, which includes 138.4 million and 138.2 million diluted shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and the closing market price per share of $35.03 and $37.46 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.











(2)







Fully diluted shares include common stock and OP units.





















The following table presents the Company’s calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA



re



and net debt to total enterprise value as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):















June 30, 2025













December 31, 2024











Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA



re



- annualized



:























Net debt





$





2,454,633













$





2,160,856













Adjusted EBITDA



re



- annualized



(1)











454,472

















430,584













Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA



re



- annualized





5.4x









5.0x





























Net debt to total enterprise value:





















Net debt





$





2,454,633













$





2,160,856













Total enterprise value









7,303,626

















7,336,142













Net debt to total enterprise value









33.6





%













29.5





%























(1)







Adjusted EBITDA



re



is based on a trailing twelve month period.























Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (the “Company”) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “seek,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “plan,” “focus,” “priority,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “look forward,” “optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this earnings release. Such statements include, but are not limited to: (a) statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, initiatives, and prospects; (b) statements about the Company’s underwritten incremental yields; and (c) statements about the Company’s future results of operations, capital expenditures, and liquidity. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, without limitation: (i) changes in national, regional, or local economic climates; (ii) local market conditions, including an oversupply of space in, or a reduction in demand for, properties similar to those in the Company’s portfolio; (iii) vacancies, changes in market rental rates, and the need to periodically repair, renovate, and re-let space; (iv) competition from other available shopping centers and the attractiveness of properties in the Company’s portfolio to its tenants; (v) the financial stability of the Company’s tenants, including, without limitation, their ability to pay rent; (vi) the Company’s ability to pay down, refinance, restructure, or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; (vii) increases in the Company’s borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (viii) potential liability for environmental matters; (ix) damage to the Company’s properties from catastrophic weather and other natural events, and the physical effects of climate change; (x) the Company’s ability and willingness to maintain its qualification as a REIT in light of economic, market, legal, tax, and other considerations; (xi) changes in tax, real estate, environmental, and zoning laws; (xii) information technology security breaches; (xiii) the Company’s corporate responsibility initiatives; (xiv) loss of key executives; (xv) the concentration of the Company’s portfolio in a limited number of industries, geographies, or investments; (xvi) the economic, political, and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, pandemics or other health crises; (xvii) the Company’s ability to re-lease its properties on the same or better terms, or at all, in the event of non-renewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to replace an existing tenant; (xviii) the loss or bankruptcy of the Company’s tenants; (xix) to the extent the Company is seeking to dispose of properties, the Company’s ability to do so at attractive prices or at all; and (xx) the impact of tariffs and global trade disruptions on the Company, its tenants, and consumers, including the impact on inflation, supply chains, and consumer sentiment. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the SEC and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 11, 2025, as updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic and/or current reports filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the Company’s performance in future periods. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Investors:







Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations





(513) 692-3399







kgreen@phillipsedison.com







Hannah Harper, Senior Manager of Investor Relations





(513) 824-7122







hharper@phillipsedison.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.