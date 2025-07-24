Phillips Edison & Company (PECO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) reported revenue of $177.75 million, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $176.99 million, representing a surprise of +0.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Rental income : $173.47 million versus $172.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.

: $173.47 million versus $172.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change. Revenues- Other property income : $0.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.2%.

: $0.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.2%. Revenues- Fees and management income : $3.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.5%.

: $3.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.5%. Net income (loss) per share- diluted: $0.10 versus $0.19 estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Phillips Edison & Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

