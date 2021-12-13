Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PECO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PECO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PECO was $32.1, representing a -8.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.97 and a 21.09% increase over the 52 week low of $26.51.

PECO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the peco Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.