Phillips Edison & Company Inc - (PECO) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company Inc - said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.41%, the lowest has been 3.05%, and the highest has been 3.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=84).

The current dividend yield is 1.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips Edison & Company Inc -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PECO is 0.27%, an increase of 27.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 96,654K shares. The put/call ratio of PECO is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.11% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phillips Edison & Company Inc - is 37.87. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 27.11% from its latest reported closing price of 29.79.

The projected annual revenue for Phillips Edison & Company Inc - is 594MM, an increase of 1.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,239K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,010K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,926K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,907K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 84.55% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,205K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,165K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 2.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,548K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 6.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,017K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Phillips Edison Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. As of March 31, 2021, PECO owned equity interests in 300 real estate properties, including 278 wholly-owned real estate properties and 22 shopping center properties owned through two unconsolidated joint ventures with institutional partners.

