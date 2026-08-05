Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Based in Cincinnati, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 16.98%. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.33 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.12%. This compares to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry's yield of 3.83% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.32%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.30 is up 3.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.79%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Phillips Edison & Company's current payout ratio is 48%, meaning it paid out 48% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

PECO is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $2.76 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 6.15%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers its shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that PECO is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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