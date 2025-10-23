Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $24.69 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $11.60 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $182.67 million from $165.53 million last year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.69 Mln. vs. $11.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $182.67 Mln vs. $165.53 Mln last year.

The company updated FY25 eps guidance to $0.62 - $0.65 from $0.61 - $0.64.

