Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on April 24, 2025

Phillips Edison & Company will announce Q1 2025 earnings on April 24, followed by a conference call on April 25.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), a prominent owner and operator of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will release its First Quarter 2025 earnings results on April 24, 2025, after market close. Following this, anearnings conference callwill take place on April 25, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET, hosted by CEO Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers, and CFO John Caulfield. Interested parties can access the earnings release and supplemental information on PECO's Investor Relations website, where the call will also be webcasted. PECO, founded in 1991, manages a portfolio of 316 shopping centers and aims to enhance community shopping experiences through its grocery-anchored centers across the U.S. For further details, investors can connect through various social media platforms and visit their official website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of First Quarter 2025 earnings results provides timely financial transparency to investors and stakeholders.

The inclusion of high-profile grocery anchors like Kroger and Publix indicates a strong market position and stable revenue sources for PECO.

The plannedearnings conference callallows for direct engagement with leadership, enhancing communication with shareholders and analysts.

The company highlights its commitment to community improvement and customer experience, which may strengthen brand loyalty and attract more tenants.

Potential Negatives

PECO's upcoming earnings announcement could raise concerns if earnings do not meet investor expectations, which may negatively impact stock performance.

The timing of the earnings release after market close could limit immediate market reaction and investor engagement.

Despite the emphasis on strong performance, the lack of specific data or financial highlights in the release may lead to skepticism about the company's current state and future outlook.

FAQ

When will Phillips Edison announce its Q1 2025 earnings?

Phillips Edison will announce its First Quarter 2025 earnings results on Thursday, April 24, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I access the earnings release for PECO?

The earnings release and supplemental information will be posted on PECO's Investor Relations website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com/.

What are the conference call details for PECO's earnings?

PECO'searnings conference callwill be on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Toll-Free Dial-In: 1 (800) 715-9871.

Where can I find the replay of theearnings call

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the call at the same link provided for the live webcast.

Who should I contact for investor relations inquiries?

For investor relations inquiries, contact Kimberly Green at 513-692-3399 or email kgreen@phillipsedison.com.

$PECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $PECO stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PECO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PECO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PECO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PECO forecast page.

CINCINNATI, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will announce its First Quarter 2025 earnings results on Thursday, April 24, 2025, after the market closes. PECO’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.phillipsedison.com/



. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host anearnings conference call which will also be webcasted, on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET.







First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Details:









Date: Friday, April 25, 2025



Time: 12:00 p.m. ET



Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (800) 715-9871



Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 307-1963



Conference ID: 4551083



Webcast:



Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Q1 2025 Earnings Webcast









A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link. Webcasts are archived on PECO’s



Investor Relations website



.







About Phillips Edison & Company







Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2024, PECO managed 316 shopping centers, including 294 wholly-owned centers comprising 33.3 million square feet across 31 states and 22 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.





PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at



https://investors.phillipsedison.com



, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Investors:







Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations





(513) 692-3399,



kgreen@phillipsedison.com





