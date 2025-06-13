Markets
PECO

Phillips Edison & Company Announces Pricing Of Offering Of $350 Mln Of Senior Unsecured Notes

June 13, 2025 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) said on Friday that its operating partnership, Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership I, L.P., has priced a public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior unsecured notes due 2032.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment, acquisition of additional properties, capital expenditures, and others.

The offering is expected to be closed on June 17.

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by PECO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PECO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.