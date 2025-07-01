Phillips Edison & Company to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on July 24, 2025

Phillips Edison & Company will announce Q2 2025 earnings on July 24, 2025, with a conference call on July 25.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), a leading owner and operator of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will release its Second Quarter 2025 earnings results on July 24, 2025, after market close, with a subsequent conference call scheduled for July 25 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The earnings release and additional information will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website. The conference call will be hosted by PECO's top executives and will be webcasted, with a replay available shortly after. PECO is recognized for its high-quality shopping centers featuring essential retailers and aims to enhance community experiences through its shopping venues. For more details, visit the company's website and follow them on social media.

CINCINNATI, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will announce its Second Quarter 2025 earnings results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, after the market closes. PECO’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.phillipsedison.com/



. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host anearnings conference call which will also be webcasted, on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET.







Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Details:









Date: Friday, July 25, 2025



Time: 12:00 p.m. ET



Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871



Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1963



Conference ID: 4551083



Webcast:



Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Q2 2025 Earnings Webcast









A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link. Webcasts are archived on PECO’s



Investor Relations website



.







About Phillips Edison & Company







Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2025, PECO managed 321 shopping centers, including 298 wholly-owned centers comprising 33.5 million square feet across 31 states and shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.





PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at



https://investors.phillipsedison.com



, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Investors:







Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations





(513) 692-3399,



kgreen@phillipsedison.com





