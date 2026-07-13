Key Points

Kevin Mitchell sold 11,021 shares for $2.1 million on July 9, 2026.

The sale represented 10% of total direct common stock holdings, including shares acquired via option exercise.

The activity was executed through a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on November 21, 2025.

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Kevin J. Mitchell, Exec. VP and CFO of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), reported a sale of 11,021 shares on July 9, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $2.1 million Shares sold 11,021 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 97,376 Post-transaction value $18.48 million

Key questions

What was the mechanism and timing of this transaction?

The CFO executed an exercise of 11,021 options at a strike price of $94.97 and immediately sold the shares at a weighted average price of $190.03. This activity was automated under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on November 21, 2025, which allows insiders to execute pre-planned trades to diversify holdings.

The CFO executed an exercise of 11,021 options at a strike price of $94.97 and immediately sold the shares at a weighted average price of $190.03. This activity was automated under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on November 21, 2025, which allows insiders to execute pre-planned trades to diversify holdings. How does this disposition affect the executive's total equity exposure?

The transaction reduced Kevin J. Mitchell's direct common stock holdings by 10%. Following the sale, he retains 97,376 shares of common stock, which includes 31,849 Restricted Stock Units that settle for shares on a 1-for-1 basis, along with 2,050 additional derivative securities.

The transaction reduced Kevin J. Mitchell's direct common stock holdings by 10%. Following the sale, he retains 97,376 shares of common stock, which includes 31,849 Restricted Stock Units that settle for shares on a 1-for-1 basis, along with 2,050 additional derivative securities. What is the market context for this sale?

The transaction occurred after the stock delivered a 45% return over the 12 months ending July 9. Based on the July 10, 2026 market close of $188.36, the CFO's remaining direct equity position is valued at approximately $18.3 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-10) $188.36 Market Capitalization $75.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $134.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $4.1 billion

Company Snapshot

Phillips 66 operates a diversified energy business spanning midstream infrastructure, refining, chemicals, and marketing & specialties segments, generating revenue through crude oil processing, petroleum product distribution, energy commodity transportation, and specialty chemical production.

The company generates earnings through integrated operations that combine capital-intensive refining and logistics assets with downstream chemical manufacturing and marketing activities, capturing value across the energy value chain from feedstock processing to end-market distribution.

Phillips 66 serves a broad customer base including petroleum refiners, chemical manufacturers, transportation and logistics operators, and industrial end-users requiring refined products, specialty chemicals, and energy infrastructure services.

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy company with a $75.5 billion market capitalization, positioning it as a significant integrated player in the energy sector. The company's competitive advantage derives from its vertically integrated business model spanning midstream logistics, refining operations, and specialty chemicals, enabling operational synergies and margin capture across multiple energy value chain segments. With 13,200 employees and a strategic focus on both traditional energy infrastructure and specialty chemical markets, Phillips 66 maintains a balanced portfolio approach to energy sector exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale isn’t small, at roughly 10% of direct common stock holdings, but it still ultimately reads like a routine, well-structured cash-out and not a bet against the stock. Mitchell exercised options struck at $94.97 and sold at $190.03 the same day, capturing a spread of nearly $95 a share under a plan he set eight months earlier.



Meanwhile, the company’s latest results give some room to hold the rest. In the first quarter, Phillips 66 surprised a Street that had braced for a loss, posting adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share as realized refining margins hit $10.11 with crude utilization at roughly 95%. Management guided to low-to-mid 90% refining utilization for the second quarter.



For long-term investors, the insider sale is essentially background noise. The real questions are whether refining margins hold, whether the debt-reduction and asset-sale plan stays on track, and how the activist pressure from Elliott reshapes the portfolio after some recent board changes. The firm reports second-quarter earnings on August 5.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Phillips 66. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.