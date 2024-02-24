Phillips 66 (XTRA:R66) Price Target Increased by 6.03% to 141.10

The average one-year price target for Phillips 66 (XTRA:R66) has been revised to 141.10 / share. This is an increase of 6.03% from the prior estimate of 133.08 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 124.57 to a high of 162.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.97% from the latest reported closing price of 123.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips 66. This is an increase of 144 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to R66 is 0.37%, an increase of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 357,968K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 16,949K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,121K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 2.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,864K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,364K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 26.20% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 12,363K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,113K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 9.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,903K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,061K shares, representing an increase of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 82.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,703K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,925K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 26.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.